Barrington shuts out Jacobs

BARRINGTON – Fast starts are always key for any game and any sport. Barrington’s start against Jacobs on Friday night couldn’t have been much faster in the Broncos’ 37-0 shutout.

On its opening play of the season, junior Johnny Davidson connected with senior Scotty Miller, and Jacobs had no chance as Miller took it 64 yards for the opening score. Before the offense could even get settled, the Broncos defense forced a Jacobs turnover. Three plays later, Davidson used his legs this time and scored on an 11-yard scramble to put Barrington up 14-0. It took just 31 seconds for Barrington to put two touchdowns on the scoreboard.

“I was happy with the way we came out today.” Barrington coach Joe Sanchez said. “We were able to grab hold of the momentum and that is crucial when you play a good team like Jacobs.”

Barrington (1-0) welcomed back wide receiver Mitchell Pfeiffer, who sat out last season, and the senior wasted little time to show he was happy to be back. Pfeiffer’s first reception resulted in a 32-yard score and he followed that later in the second quarter with a 67-yard touchdown reception to put the Broncos up 27-0 at the half. The senior receiver finished the evening with three receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

One question that Barrington needed to answer this season was who would be the team's starting quarterback. The battle seemed like an even one all summer between junior Davidson and senior Adam Broomfield. Two weeks ago, Davidson was named the starter and although Friday was just one game, the decision sure seems to be the right one. The junior finished a first start going 14-for-17 for 255 yards and three touchdowns passing and one touchdown rushing in just under three quarters of play.

“I was nervous before the game, but that first completion really helped me get over my nerves fast,” Davidson said. “The first play was huge for my confidence. We have a lot of depth and a lot of weapons on offense, and that really helps me be successful.”

The Broncos defense was also in midseason form as Barrington held a high powered Jacobs offense out of the end zone and forced three turnovers. The defense was led by Jake Coon, who had several huge hits from the linebacker position and an interception.

Barrington closed the scoring in the third quarter with a nine-yard touchdown run by Dumaso Mkwananzi and a 28-yard field goal by Chase Lesniak.

Barrington coach Sanchez was pleased with his team's victory over Jacobs.

“The scoreboard can be a little deceiving, especially against a team like Jacobs,” Sanchez said. “We played well tonight, but still have a lot of work to do. We wanted to get off to a good start this season and did that tonight.”

Barrington will hit the road for its second game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Elk Grove.