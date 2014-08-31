Saturday’s prep roundup: Burlington Central football drops opener; Trippi-Payne hits milestone

HAMPSHIRE – Despite two touchdowns from Jason Berango and a 116-yard, one touchdown effort from receiver Brenden Bushy, the Burlington Central football team fell to Hampshire in its season opener, 28-18. The game was resumed Saturday morning after Friday’s lightning delay.

“Offensively, we were OK,” Rockets coach Rich Crabel said. “Defensively, they’re just pretty good. It came down to the basics of blocking and tackling.”

Central struggled with giving up big plays on defense throughout much of the day, allowing multiple conversions on third-and-long situations. Three of the four Whip-Purs touchdowns also came on plays of at least 20 yards.

“We played excellent on a couple downs then gave up in crucial situations,” Crabel said. “That’s just going to come. They’re very athletic, and when you play against that type of team you have to learn from your mistakes, and you can’t miss tackles. You can’t miss blocks.”

The Rockets will look to improve defensively and carry over their offensive success into their matchup with Dixon next week.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Trippi-Payne hits milestone: Batavia coach Lori Trippi-Payne won the 500th match of her Bulldogs career during the Plainfield North Invitational, at which Batavia went 2-3. The Bulldogs beat Plainfield South and Libertyville’s JV team in the Bronze Division before dropping their final match of the tournament against Crystal Lake South.

Maddie Jaudon had 55 digs in tournament play while Sydney Cavanaugh added 23 kills for Batavia (2-4).

Sandburg won the 24-team tournament.

Wheaton North Tournament: Kaneland finished in sixth place out of 12 teams in the tournament.

BOYS SOCCER

Wheaton Academy 3, Geneva 0: At Geneva, Ty Seager, Jacob Kapitaniuk and Reid Culberson scored as Wheaton Academy opened its season in impressive fashion.

Burlington Central 4, Yorkville 3: At the DeKalb tournament, Cole Tecza and Stefan Jochum both scored a pair of goals as Central improved to 2-0-2.

GIRLS TENNIS

Plainfield North tournament: Kaneland won the team title, as all three Knights doubles team took first in their brackets.

• Greg Leasure contributed to this report.