Prep Football Insider: Cary-Grove debuts atop power rankings

Northwest Herald Power Rankings

1. Cary-Grove (1-0): Powerful Trojans opened with solid victory against a tough Wheaton North group.

2. Marian Central (1-0): Offense was good, defense was better in dominant win against Crystal Lake South.

3. Crystal Lake Central (1-0): QB Matt DeCoste was 13 of 19 with two TD passes in runaway win against Grant.

4. Huntley (1-0): The Red Raiders’ defense allowed 398 yards, but Bartlett’s only points came on a fumble return touchdown.

5. Prairie Ridge (0-1): Running back Nathan Griffin ran for 105 yards, but the Wolves fell to Niles Notre Dame, 34-21, in opener.

Noteworthy

Good start: Marengo rolled to a 45-28 victory at Byron on Friday behind a big offensive night from quarterback Ethan Walsweer.

Walsweer ran for one touchdown and threw for three as the Indians scored the most points since their 49-7 victory at Chicago Christian to open the 2011 season.

Next up is another Big Northern Conference crossover game as the Indians host Rock Falls, which lost at Harvard, 41-0.

Marengo has a great chance to start its season 2-0 for the first time since 2009 when it beat Chicago Christian and Aurora Central Catholic, but could not get another win that season.

This Week’s Top Games

Cary-Grove (1-0) vs. Lake Zurich (1-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday, at Lake Zurich

• C-G was No. 3 and Lake Zurich was No. 4 in The Associated Press Class 7A poll this week. Lake Zurich defeated the Trojans, 25-0, last year and went on to lose in the Class 7A state championship game, 30-0, to Chicago Mount Carmel.

Hampshire (1-0) vs. Grayslake North (0-1)

7:15 p.m. Friday, at Grayslake

• The Whip-Purs rallied from a 12-7 halftime deficit to beat Burlington Central, 28-18, Saturday in their opener. North lost to Lakes, 37-14. Hampshire wants to contend in the Fox Valley Conference Fox Division and here is a chance to jump into the race.