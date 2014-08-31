Oswego East blanks Woodstock

OSWEGO – Woodstock waited an extra day to play its first game, but it will have to wait even longer to score its first points.

The Blue Streaks (0-1) were held scoreless Saturday, falling 18-0 to Oswego East (1-0). Woodstock passed for 78 yards and ran for only 46.

Despite needing to make strides on offense, it was a learning experience for all involved, especially quarterback Zach Cullum. Cullum, a junior, made his debut as the starting quarterback in his first varsity game.

“The nerves are all out now and I’m ready for the next game,” Cullum said. “It was definitely faster than sophomores. The hits were bigger, way bigger. It was fun though.”

Cullum was sacked four times in his debut. The junior also completed 11 of his 22 passes for 78 yards but threw three interceptions.

Woodstock coach Steve Beard said Cullum’s first varsity performance was good.

“He just needs to keep getting better with his pre-reads,” Beard said. “He needs to anticipate where the best place is to put the ball.”

Cullum acknowledged he was holding the ball too long, taking blame for his four sacks. He also said he should have thrown the ball out of bounds instead of trying to force it, which led to the three interceptions.

But Cullum improved as the game went along, finding his rhythm with tight end Mason Sutter and wide receiver John Kruse. On a third-and-20 in the third quarter, Cullum made an impressive throw to Sutter to convert the first down at the 34-yard-line.

“I thought he did a great job,” Sutter said. “We did get in a rhythm toward the end. Unfortunately, there wasn’t time for another drive to get things done.”

Oswego East jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead when quarterback Tyler Kennedy connected with receiver I’Shawn Stewart on a 20-yard pass for the touchdown. They extended their lead to 15 when Kennedy found receiver Corey Kennedy for a 36-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

“I thought our team competed from the first snap to the last snap,” Beard said. “I thought our competition level was very good tonight.“

GAME BALL

Zach Cullum, QB, Jr., Woodstock

In his first varsity start, Cullum threw for only 78 yards and was sacked four times. But he took an important step in realizing that he needs to get rid of the ball faster and make better decisions. As the game progressed, Cullum found his rhythm with his receivers.

The Number 50 - Cullum’s completion percentage.

The Big Play

On a third-and-20, Cullum connected with tight end Mason Sutter to convert a critical third down. While the Blue Streaks didn’t end up scoring on that drive, it still showed that Cullum was capable of making the big play.

Oswego East 18, Woodstock 0

Oswego East: 7 8 0 3 – 18

Woodstock: 0 0 0 0 - O

First quarter

OE: I’Shawn Stewart 20-yard pass from Tyler Kennedy (Santillian PAT good), 7:26

Second quarter

OE: Corey Kennedy 36-yard pass from Tyler Kennedy (Kennedy pass to Khalil Driver, good for 2), 3:30

Fourth quarter

Field Goal (Santillian), 7:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

OE: Kennedy 5-69 ; Driver 6-31, Riley 4-25

Woodstock: Bell 3-14, Pohlman 5-6, Kruse 2-13, Summer 5-3, Cullum 4-7, Shannon 1-2, Sundberg 1 -1

PASSING

QE: Tyler Kennedy 14-31, 158 yards, 2 TDs, INT

Woodstock: Zach Callum 11-22, 78 yards, 3 INTs

RECEIVING

QE: Corey Kennedy 4-67 2 TDs, Stewart 1-20 1 TD, Driver 2-13, Kailish 1-12, Savagilo 1-1, Riley 1-5, 28 1-11

Woodstock: Kruse 7-43 ; Mason Sutter 3-30, Pohlman 1-5