Prairie Ridge drops opener to Notre Dame

CRYSTAL LAKE -- For a while, Prairie Ridge kept it close.

For most of Friday night, it traded blows with Niles Notre Dame, the Class 8A East Suburban Catholic Conference power. The same Notre Dame bunch that handed the Wolves a 44-21 blowout loss in last season’s opener.

But with the game knotted at 21 apiece for most of the fourth quarter, it was the Dons that wore the Wolves down. After an 11-play late drive, Marco Orlandi put Notre Dame ahead for good with 1:39 to go. And for the second straight season, Prairie Ridge dropped it season opener to the Dons, this time by a score of 34-21.

By the end, it was gassed.

"It's a shame," Prairie Ridge Coach Chris Schremp said. "I think we were worn out in the second half especially up front. Just losing the battle in the trenches."

With a chance to even up or pull ahead on its last drive, junior quarterback Luke Annen's desperation toss was intercepted and returned for the touchdown.

Prairie Ridge had once led 21-14 midway through the third quarter when freshman Samson Evans scored on a reverse toss, racing in for a 23-yard touchdown run with 7:45 to go in the third quarter.

It had also led 14-6 at halftime, which was delayed an extra 50 minutes because of lightning,

"We're going to see a lot of progress going forward," Schremp added.

In the first half, the Wolves looked in control. They totaled 142 yards on the ground, relying heavily on fullback Dean Brown and running back Nathan Griffin, who both found the end zone. They also kept the ball awa from Notre Dame. To open the game, Prairie Ridge went on a 14-play, seven-minute long drive.

'We came into the game knowing that we had a chance to win," Griffin said. "We knew they hadn't really seen our type of offense much."

But Notre Dame's offense was physical, and proved tough to stop, as well. To open the second half, the Dons scored in less than 90 seconds on a three-play drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown run from Quentin Grays. With a two-point conversion attempt successful, it proved enough to knot the score at 14 apiece and undo the Wolves' strong opening half of their own.

Grays proved especially tough to stop, rushing for a pair of touchdowns on the evening.

Next week, Prairie Ridge is at Grayslake Central.