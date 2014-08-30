Marengo wins opener over Byron

MARENGO – In a bizarre season opener that was nearly cancelled before halftime, the Marengo Indians overcame some sloppy moments on offense to pull out a 45-28 victory over Byron.

This game had everything from fake punts to long rain delays, but in the end not even Mother Nature could stop Marengo.

Led by senior quarterback Ethan Walsweer’s four total touchdowns, the Indians' offense put on a real show. It also had several turnovers that lead to 21 Byron points. It was essentially a tale of two halves because of the long rain delay.

Byron played like the better team in the second half, but it still was not enough as the rained-soaked home crowd got behind the Indians. Behind Walweer and running back Jarrell Jackson the Indians helped everyone forget the fact that the team won only once last season.