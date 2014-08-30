Late bad bounces hurt Woodstock North in season-opening loss

WOODSTOCK – Up to the midway point of the fourth quarter, Woodstock North had never trailed, was getting consistently good play on both sides of the ball and had all the confidence that it would avenge last season’s close loss to Wauconda.

From there, however, the Thunder were unable to recover after a few bad bounces went Wauconda’s way, derailing the Thunder in their season-opening 28-21 loss in Woodstock.

“We had the opportunity to make plans and we didn’t make them,” Woodstock North coach Jeff Schroeder said.

“We ran the ball well at times, and then we kind of got inconsistent at times, I thought our defense played really well. It’s about as well as we’ve played lately, and we found a way to lose.”

The game was a back-and-forth affair with the Thunder (0-1) pulling ahead on a few different occasions just to see the Bulldogs (1-0) tie the game right back up again. When either offense needed a score, they got it. That is until Thunder finally found themselves as the trailing team late in the fourth.

Down 28-21 with less than five minutes to play, Woodstock North quarterback Jimmy Krenger saw his pass deflect off a lineman’s hand and fall right to a Wauconda defender. Wauconda successfully ran the rest of the clock out, never giving the Thunder another opportunity.

The Thunder did have success running the ball. Jordan Plummer ran the ball 17 times for 72 yards and Krenger added 69 yards on 13 carries, including two touchdowns.

Wauconda tied the game with seven minutes to play, after it’s drive was saved by a missed interception that somehow led to a 37-yard reception. The play came on a 3-and 17, and five plays later the Bulldogs tied the game at 21.

The momentum shifted Wauconda’s way after that, and eventually so did the game.

“I thought we played well at points, but in the end of the day we didn’t execute when we needed to,” Thunder lineman Jacob Britton said. “Some silly plays went against us, but we can’t use that as an excuse, we just have to bring it next week.”

Game Ball

Senior Jacob Britton, OL-DL, Woodstock North

Britton led the offensive and defensive lines that at portions of the game had full control over Wauconda.

The Number

172 – Yards rushing for the Thunder. They were led by running back Jordan Plummer and quarterback Jimmy Krenger.

The Big play

Wauconda’s Kevin Malisheski found Joseph Schaer wide open for the go-ahead touchdown from 15 yards out with 4:51 remaining in the game. The score held up in the Bulldogs win.

Wauconda 28, Woodstock North 21

Wauconda 0 6 8 14 - 28

Woodstock North 7 7 0 7 - 21

First quarter

WN- Krenger 20 run, (Niese kick), 2:11

Second quarter

W- Fink 21 pass from Malisheski, (kick failed), 8:56

WN- Krenger 2 run, (Niese kick), 1:17

Third quarter

W- Ciolek 52 interception return, (2-pt pass successful), 2:35

Fourth quarter

WN- Plummer 3 run, (Niese kick), 11:54

W- Payne 3 run, (Theel kick), 7:33

W- Schaer pass from Malisheski, (Theel kick), 4:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Woodstock North: Krenger 13-69, Haymond 2-24, Plummer 17-2, Busch 7-5, Ward 1-2. Total: 40-172. Wauconda: Malisheski 15-64, Buechner 4-12, Tyrrell 2- minus 2, Kruse 1-1, Payne 10-43. Total: 32-118. PASSING- Woodstock North: Krenger 1-5-2-27. Wauconda: Malisheski 16-25-1-211. RECEIVING- Woodstock North: Fink 2-28, Schaer 2-35, Anderson 8-132, Tyrrell 1-1, Vucovich 2-7, Grobelny 1-2. TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Wauconda 329, Woodstock North 199. Sophomore score: Wauconda 12, Woodstock North 0.

