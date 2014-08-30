Harvard opens with big late win over Rock Falls

HARVARD – After a 3 1/2-hour weather delay, Harvard rolled past Rock Falls, 41-0, Friday night in a football game that ended just after midnight.

First-year coach Sean Saylor had both sides of the ball contribute to the Hornets' (1-0) victory in their home opener over the Rockets (0-1). His team found the end zone six times and had 432 total yards of offense. The defense sacked Rockets quarteback Jacob Mammosser seven times and had one interception.

The Hornets' ground game was led by senior running back Christian Kramer. He rushed for 226 yards on 20 attempts with two touchdowns. In the first half, he busted the Rockets' defense for a long run of 56 yards for a touchdown.

And in the second half, he had another long run of 20 yards for his second score. He was almost untouchable, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. Sophomore running back Hunter Freres carried the ball nine times for 95 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown.

The Hornets went to the air only six times in the first half. However, the second half was a different story. Senior quarterback Peyton Schneider found a good rhythm with his receivers, connecting for two long touchdowns and finishing the night with 89 passing yards. He also pounded the ball in with a run on the goal line for the game's first score.

Harvard junior linebacker Austin Nimesz had three sacks. Senior linebacker Lucas Schmidt was all over the field, collecting seven solo tackles. Defensive back Joe Quinn also got into the action, picking off a poor pass in the second half.

The Hornets committed 12 penalties.

FOOTBALL

Rock Falls 0, Harvard 41

Rock Falls 0 0 0 0 – 0

Harvard 7 13 7 14 – 41

First quarter

H–Schneider 1 run (Schneider kick), 3:13.

Second quarter

H–Kramer 56 run (Schneider kick), 11:53.

H- Freres 35 run (kick failed), 9:33.

Third quarter

H–Quinn 21 pass from Schneider (Schneider kick), 10:06.

Fourth quarter

H- Quinn 21 pass from Schneider (Schneider kick), 11:51.

H- Kramer 20 run (Schneider kick), 4:20.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Rock-Falls: Mammosser minus 1-15, Westfall 68-16. Totals: 31- 67. Harvard: Kramer 226- 20, Freres 95-9, Schneider 1-1, Quinn 3-1. Totals: 31- 343.

PASSING- Rock-Falls: 15-27-1-108. Harvard: 4-10-0-88.

RECEIVING: Rock-Falls: Junis 1-10, Roberts 2-13, Cain 8-40, Westfall 1-8, Carlson 1-5. Harvard: Kramer 3-79, Perkins 1-10.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Rock-Falls 175, Harvard 432.