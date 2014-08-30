Hampshire opens season with win over Burlington Central

HAMPSHIRE – It took about 17 hours, but the Hampshire Whip-Purs finally completed their season opener with a 28-18 win over the Burlington Central Rockets in the completion of a lightning-suspended, non-conference game on Saturday.

After a slow start Friday night, the Whip-Purs (1-0) wasted no time in showing off some of their offensive weapons. Quarterback Nick Mohlman found Xavier Bennett for big gains through the air. Mason Fleury (95 rushing yards) and Jake Manning (two rushing touchdowns) also made significant contributions on the ground.

Penalties also were a problem for Hampshire throughout the game. The Whip-Purs faced many third and long situations throughout the game, but they always seemed to find a way to convert them. According to Rockets (0-1) coach Rich Crabel, defensive lapses played a part in those problems, but at times, the athleticism of Hampshire’s offense was just too much.

Mohlman and Hampshire coach Mike Brasile, the break between Friday night and Saturday morning was just what the team needed.

“(It was) definitely a weird situation with the way things went last night,” Mohlman said. “Coming into today, we didn’t have the same jitters that we had going into last night.”

The Hampshire defense also showed signs of rust early in the game. Poor tackling often led to yards after contact by Rockets running backs, but those problems seemed to disappear as the game wore on.

“We still have a couple things to work out, but we’re definitely happy with the way we responded, and we couldn’t be happier with the result,” Mohlman said.

The Game Ball: Nick Mohlman - Hampshire

Threw for 200 yards and ran for 14, including both a passing and rushing touchdown.

The Number: 6 - Plays of at least 20 yards given up by the Burlington Central defense.

The Big Play: Down by 3 in the fourth quarter, the Rockets tried to convert on 4th and 7, but Hampshire’s Nico Bennett collected his second interception, eventually leading to the touchdown which put the game out of reach.

FOOTBALL

Hampshire 28, Burlington Central 18

Hampshire 0 7 14 7 - 28

Burlington C. 6 6 0 6 - 18

First Quarter

BC- Berango 2 run, 10:48 (conversion failed)

Second Quarter

HAMP- X. Bennett 50 pass from Mohlman (Hernandez kick), 4:22

BC- Berango 8 run, 0:55 (conversion failed)

Third Quarter

HAMP- Manning 30 run (Hernandez kick), 10:41

HAMP- Mohlman 5 run (Hernandez kick), 1:47

Fourth Quarter

BC- Bushy 13 pass from Doubek (conversion failed), 8:38

HAMP- Manning 24 run (Hernandez kick), 2:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Hampshire: Mohlman 20-14, Fleury 19-96, Manning 5-64, Johnson 3-28, Xa. Bennett 3-7, Seliga 1-31. Totals: 51-240. Burlington Central: Berango 15-37, Davison 6-53, Doubek 2-12, Le 1-2, Sorensen 1-2. Totals: 25-106.

PASSING- Hampshire: Mohlman 13-19-0-200. Burlington Central: Doubek 9-22-2-138, Davison 1-1-0-70. Totals: 10-23-2-208.

RECEIVING- Hampshire: Xa. Bennett 5-95, Koch 3-46, Bridges 3-44, Manning 1-15. Burlington Central: Bushy 6-116, Anderson 2-73, Landmeier 1-22, Berango 1-7.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS- Hampshire: 440. Burlington Central: 314.