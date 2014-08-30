Hampshire learned from early mistakes

According to Hampshire Whip-Purs coach Mike Brasile, his players are used to dealing with adversity.

In Brasile’s first game as Hampshire head coach, mental mistakes, penalties and one costly missed assignment made for a rough start. The Whip-Purs faced a 6-0 first-quarter deficit before lightning forced the game to be suspended until Saturday morning, but as it turns out, that delay might have been exactly what Hampshire needed in a 28-18 win over Burlington Central.

“When they’re up against a tough situation, I have faith that our kids are going to respond and pull together and get the job done,” Brasile said.

The Whip-Purs will need that experience in dealing with adversity next weekend when they take on their first conference opponent of the year, Grayslake North.

"We’re looking forward to hosting them,” Brasile said. “It’s going to be a great gauge of where we fit in the conference as well.”

Hampshire is coming off a 440-yard game on offense in their season opener, and according to Brasile, both teams play a similar fast-paced style of offense which should keep the chains moving early and often.

– Greg Leasure, sports@nwherald.com