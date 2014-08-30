Burlington Central leads Hampshire, game resumes 10:30 a.m. Saturday

After an entire offseason of waiting for football season to kick off, the Hampshire Whip-Purs and the Burlington Central Rockets will had to wait another 12 hours to complete their season-opening non-conference matchup.

After two possessions each and 45 minutes of waiting, the game was suspended by lightning with a 6-0 Burlington Central lead and 6:48 left in the first half. The game will be resumed at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Before all the thunder and lightning kicked in, Burlington Central began its opening drive with a bang. Running back Trevor Davison took a toss from his quarterback, set his feet and delivered an accurate pass to receiver Ryan Anderson, who was brought down at the two yard line. Running back Jason Berango finished the drive on the next play with a two-yard rushing touchdown.

“The kids were pretty amped about this game. They were pretty excited,” Hampshire coach Mike Brasile said. “We had a mental lapse, but I fully believe that we’ll settle down, come back in tomorrow and be set to go.”

The next two drives ended quickly on a Whip-Purs three and out and a Rockets fumble.

The Whip-Purs quickly found the red zone on their second drive, but their success was short-lived. Quarterback Nick Mohlman scored on a 12-yard keeper, but a clipping penalty negated the touchdown. The drive also ended on a sour note when a low snap forced the punter to field the ball with his knee already down, leading to a 6-yard loss.

“We made some costly errors,” Brasile said. “That cost us six points, and obviously being on the wrong side of that is definitely not the way you want to start, but I think the kids are physical kids, resilient kids. So I think they’ll bounce back.”

The Whip-Purs and Rockets will now have the luxury of a 12-hour break to make adjustments before hitting the field Saturday morning.