Barrington dominates Jacobs in opener

BARRINGTON – Barrington and Jacobs have had some close games to start the season the past few seasons, but the 2014 opener was anything but for the visiting Golden Eagles. Barrington scored on their first play from scrimmage and would never look back as the host Broncos defeated Jacobs 37-0 at Barrington High School in the season opener for both teams.

The lone bright spot for Jacobs was the play of their leader on offense Josh Walker. Getting Walker the ball was obviously the game plan for the Golden Eagles (0-1) as the senior touched the ball on their first eight plays from scrimmage. The Jacobs running back finished the game with 109 yards rushing and added 32 yards receiving.

“I was pretty happy with how I played tonight, but it really doesn’t matter since we lost the game,” Walker said. “Barrington played a lot better than us tonight and they deserved to win. We are a lot better team than we showed and we will definitely get better. We have to play a lot better to be the team we are capable of. We have high expectations and will need to work hard to reach the level we know we can reach.”

The offense was able to rack up 320 yards of total offense, but three turnovers and the inability to convert deep in Barrington (1-0) territory is what ultimately kept Jacobs off the scoreboard.