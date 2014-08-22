Minooka’s history makes it ‘a nice place to call home’

Founded in 1869 along the Rock Island Railroad, the village of Minooka was originally called “the summit” by railroad workers because it was the highest point along the railroad line.

According to The Electronic Encyclopedia of Chicago, Minooka was named by early settler Dolly Smith, after a Pottawatomie word for “good land” or “high place.” According to information on the village’s website, compiled by Michele Houchens, at the time of the village’s incorporation, Leander Smith, husband of Dolly Smith, was named village president with A.K. Knapp, William Jordan, Thomas Harris and S.B. Alsdurf as elected trustees.

St. Mary’s Church was organized in 1862. The current church was built in 1905 after a fire destroyed the original church. The Minooka Methodist Episcopal Church was organized in 1856, though the original church was destroyed by a tornado in 1917. The current church was built soon after the tornado, according to the information from Houchens.

Transportation played a large role in turning Minooka into the booming community it is today. In 1852, the first train entered Grundy County in what is now Minooka. In the 1960s, Interstate 80 was built, which gave easier access to Minooka, according to the village website.

At the 2010 census, the population of the village was 10,924. Its 2013 population is estimated at 11,129, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In a welcome message from Village President Pat Brennan, Minooka is a vibrant, growing community and with the help of its residents, will continue to improve every day and keep the village “a nice place to call home.”

