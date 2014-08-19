Close out summer with Shorewood’s Got Talent

The village of Shorewood will cap off its Party in the Park series with the Shorewood’s Got Talent Show on Aug. 28.

According to Denise Schmidt, Shorewood’s recreation, business and special events planner, performances by individuals and area groups had previously been scattered throughout the village’s various events, so it was time to showcase Shorewood’s talent in one dedicated event.

“It just seemed as if we needed to create one event and put all those people together at one time,” Schmidt said.

Applications to participate will be accepted at the Village Hall, One Towne Center Blvd., through Aug. 21 for this first-time event.

Performers must be 10-years-old or older to participate.

Dance, martial arts and gymnastic groups are exempt from the age restriction. Participate as an individual or group. The show will be limited to 30 applicants.

“There are no winners and there are no losers,” Schmidt said. “We just wanted to showcase the talent in town.”

Shorewood’s Got Talent is a free event. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Shorewood’s Got Talent will be held at Towne Center Park, 1 Towne Center Blvd., adjacent to the Village Hall. Applications to perform can be found at vil.shorewood.il.us. Residents are encouraged to attend and close out the summer with the community, while checking out the local talent.

For questions, please call (815) 741-7710 or email info@enjoyshorewood.com.

Deb Olson | 815-955-0428 | DebOlsonSellsHomes.com | Spring Realty, 852 Sharp Dr., Suite N, Shorewood, IL