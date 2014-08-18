Football journal: Johnsburg quarterback Nick Brengman

Playing quarterback, in my opinion, is one of the best positions on the football field. It is exciting to play a position where you get the ball on almost every play, nothing is more fun for a competitor than having the ball.

There is a lot of responsibility in the position and therefore you have to be prepared both physically and mentally. On the physical side, I spend much of the offseason participating in speed and agility programs, 7-on-7 competition and quarterback camps to prepare for the next season. Also, for me anyway, the weightroom is a special place. That is where the physical preparation begins, and if you want to be a successful athlete you need to spend a lot of time and put in a lot of effort here. I have always enjoyed weight training and, once you are in a game, you will see how it pays off.

The mental preparation comes from watching a lot of film on future opponents and studying the different defenses we may face. A large part of playing quarterback is understanding the coach’s game plan for each opponent. The ability to run the offense according to plan and communicate with your coach during the game in order to execute and make changes on the run is critical to the success of the team in every game.

Another important part of quarterbacking is team-building and preparation. We try, as a team, to make everyone comfortable with the playbook and knowing what each player’s responsibility is in order to have a winning team. One of the ways we have done this is by getting together on our own time in the summer, at my home, where we run routes and go over plays to prepare for August workouts. This is a confidence-builder as well as we head into football season.

Being a quarterback is the best position for me. I enjoy the pressure of the position and reading and reacting to the different defenses. Hopefully, if I make the right call, we will gain the yardage, score and then win. Our Johnsburg football team feels confident going into the 2014 season.