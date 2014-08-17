Football preview: Woodstock

Quick hits

Coach: Steve Beard (12th season, 50-60)

2013 record: 2-7 overall, 2-4 FVC Fox (tied for 4th place)

Fast fact: The Blue Streaks have missed the playoffs in four consecutive seasons for the first time since missing four in a row from 1992-95.

Scouting report

• Beard said the strength of his team will come on the defensive side of the ball, but they need to improve heavily on blocking and tackling to be a top competitor in the FVC Fox. Five of Woodstock’s seven losses last season were by 10 points or more.

• Despite losing one of their starting quarterbacks and top running back to graduation, the Blue Streaks return playmakers at the skills position, Beard said, including senior QB Jace Pohlman (73 for 131, 919 yards, eight TDs) and senior RB Alex Shannon (75 rushes, 398 yards, four TDs). One of the team’s top newcomers is junior QB Zach Cullum.

• Woodstock figures to be tough up front and returns three offensive linemen, including junior Langdon Scott and seniors Devin Waryck and Marty Becker. In total, Woodstock returns 12 starters, but Beard said the team’s depth will be tested. LB Gus Siebert (53 tackles, four sacks, three pass break ups, four interceptions) is the Streaks’ top returning tackler from a year ago.

• The Streaks will replace their top two receivers from last season with a mix of seniors in John Kruse (49 receptions, 593 yards, three TDs), Shannon and Jack Fischbach, as well as sophomore newcomer Jacob Sumner. Mason Sutter and Justin Eisenmenger will play tight end.

• Even with a 2-4 record in the FVC Fox last season, Beard expects his team to compete for a conference championship as they attempt to return to the postseason for the first time since 2009.

Drill that stands out

Tilt the seven-man blocking sled. Seven offensive blockers attempt to drive block and leverage the sled up so as to tilt the sled over.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 29 @ Oswego East 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 Crystal Lake Central* 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 12 @ Woodstock North* 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 19 McHenry 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 26 Grayslake Central* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Prairie Ridge* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 10 @ Grayslake North* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 17 Champaign Central 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 24 @ Hampshire* 7:15 p.m.

*- FVC Fox Division game