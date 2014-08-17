Football preview: Woodstock North

Quick hits

Coach: Jeff Schroeder (6th season, 17-31)

2013 record: 1-8 overall, 1-5 FVC Fox (6th place)

Fast fact: Fourteen of Woodstock North’s 17 wins in school history came in 2011 and 2012.

Scouting report

• The Thunder will rely on the legs of senior fullback Jordan Plummer (96, 686 yards) and junior RB Travis Busch. Schroeder likes the versatility and varying styles of his running backs.

• Schroeder expects the Thunder to bounce back significantly from its sixth place finish in the FVC Fox, but won’t count wins: “We don’t ever try to think about how many games we’re going to win. Our goal is to compete at the highest level possible week in and week out.”

• Senior nose tackle Cody Barnes, who was the first North wrestler in school history to make state, will anchor the Thunder’s defensive line. “We should be strong up front again,” Schroeder said. “We spent a lot of time in the weight room and will be more physical. We need to be.”

• Schroeder said the strength of his team will be its experience, with many returning starters on both sides of the ball, including seniors Jake Britton and Brendan Domek on the offensive line. “The seniors will need to step up and show the younger players how we prepare for Fridays. It’s not all physical. It’s mental, too.”

• The Thunder attempted only 66 passes as a team last season. Returning senior QB Jimmy Krenger has shown improvement in practice with both his arm strength and accuracy, Schroeder said.

Drill that stands out

Volunteer drill. The Thunder make a series of V’s with cones spread out at 5, 10 and 15 yards out and the running back runs a gauntlet through tacklers and blockers at each level.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 29 Wauconda 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 5 @ Lakes 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 Woodstock* 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ Cary-Grove 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 26 Crystal Lake Central* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Hampshire* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 10 Grayslake Central* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 17 @ Prairie Ridge* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 24 Grayslake North* 7:15 p.m.