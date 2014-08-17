Football Preview: Marengo

Quick hits

Coach: Matt Lynch (eighth season, 11-52)

2013 record: 1-8 overall, 1-5 BNC East (sixth place)

Fast fact: Marengo has one winning season and one state playoff appearance in the past 16 years. The Indians finished 6-4 in 2004.

Scouting report

• Senior QB Ethan Walsweer will be under center for Marengo, and he’ll have several new targets out wide. While junior Craiton Nice returns, Lynch also expects newcomers Adam Roudabush and Weston Shepard to be large contributors at receiver.

• The Indians have a lot of experience on the offensive line with the return of center Kwinn Velasquez, guards Ben Ryan and Erik Johns, and tackle Derek Caskey. They’ll be looking to pave the way for junior running back Jarrell Jackson.

• Maybe the most experienced spot is linebacker. Seniors Jake Behnke and Dillon Csanda are back on the outside, while junior Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention selection Kyle Gara is the leader in the middle.

• Despite having six starters back on both sides of the ball, Lynch said he doesn’t feel comfortable yet at any one position. There are a lot of questions to answer before the start of the season, but team chemistry is not one of them. “They truly like each other,” Lynch said. “They’re more together than any other team I’ve ever had here. The cohesiveness is there between the juniors and seniors, and the willingness to come in and work is there.”

• Only one team in the BNC East, Harvard, finished with more than five wins in 2013. Even so, Lynch had high praise for the toughness of the schedule. “We play in one of the toughest leagues in the state of Illinois,” he said. “Each week is a dogfight.”

Drill that stands out

The Indians focus a good amount of practice time on hip movement. Having fast, flexible hips is hugely important in being able to change directions quickly, particularly on defense, where they will deal with teams like Harvard that are a threat both on the ground and through the air.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 29 Byron 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 Rock Falls 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 12 @Genoa-Kingston* 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 Richmond-Burton* 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ Harvard* 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 Burlington Central* 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 @ Johnsburg* 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 Rockford Christian* 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 @ North Boone* 7 p.m.

* – BNC East Division game

– Luke Srodulski

sports@nwherald.com