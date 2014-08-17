Football preview: Johnsburg

Quick hits

Coach: Mike Maloney (third season, 1-17)

2013 record: 1-8 overall, 1-5 FVC Fox (tied sixth place)

Fast fact: The Skyhawks broke a 25-game losing streak that spanned four seasons when they defeated Woodstock North, 22-21, last year.

Scouting report

• The Skyhawks are back in the Big Northern Conference this year. In 2006, they left the red division and joined the Fox Valley Conference. In the eight years since, they’ve posted a 26-50 record.

• The Skyhawks have a three-year starter back in senior quarterback Nick Brengman. He threw for 1,167 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2013. His primary target will be senior Haden Franzen, who caught 30 passes for 386 yards and a touchdown last year.

• Junior John Conroy, another three-year starter, anchors the offensive line. Two seniors will hold down the tackle spots in Sean Koeshall and EJ Hoffman, but the line is still an area of concern. “The offensive line getting that continuity early is important,” Maloney said. “This is the first time these five guys have been on the field all together.”

• With six starters returning on defense, there are plenty of opportunities for newcomers to make their mark. This is especially true at linebacker, where three sophomores are battling for starting spots: Riley Buchanan, Brandon Perez and Bryce Smith.

• In his first two years, Maloney came in with the Skyhawks in the midst of a big losing streak. Even with that weight off his back, he said he doesn’t feel that much different going into this season. “I’d like to think we’re a hungry group,” he said. “I think we have more excitement surrounding the season, but I wouldn’t say we’re overly confident.”

Drill that stands out

The Skyhawks have been working hard on their three defensive back system, since a lot of teams in their new conference utilize Wing-T and other run-oriented offenses. Maloney said he’s got five players currently competing for those starting spots.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 29 @ Oregon 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 @ Mendota 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 12 Rockford Christian* 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ North Boone* 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 Richmond-Burton* 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Genoa-Kingston* 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 Marengo* 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 @ Burlington Central* 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 Harvard* 7 p.m.

* – BNC East Division game

