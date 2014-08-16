Football journal: Cary-Grove OL Scott Topole

Playing the offensive line at Cary-Grove is unlike anything else I have ever been a part of. The amount of guidance and support we have from our coaches and our community gives us confidence and direction that we will carry on with us long after we are done playing football.

Every day, I have the opportunity to run drills with and against some of the most talented and hardest-working linemen around. Going into my senior year at Cary-Grove, I have seen that the coaching staff does not just settle with a talented player.

The coaches will make sure each player works as hard as they possibly can so they develop all of their talents and abilities. Hard work is the center of our program and the root of our success. Everyone in our program knows that working harder than our opponent every day is the only way we will achieve our goals this year.

The offensive line sets the tone for the team’s work ethic each and every day. The team feeds off of our energy and our tempo. Having this responsibility, we must keep the enthusiasm and always look to improve our practice tempo. We have to work harder and have a higher intensity level each and every day.

There is a quote in our weight room that says “There is no status quo, you either get better or worse.” – Unknown Author. That quote sums up exactly the mindset we must have when going to every practice – to be better than we were yesterday.

When that attitude is ingrained in any organization, nothing can stop it from being successful. Having this maturity and focus in the way we practice is sometimes difficult to maintain, which is why we are extremely fortunate to have coaches who care so much that they will not let us give anything other than our very best.

Nothing compares to the bond that our offensive line has developed. We succeed and fail based on our ability to execute as a unit. Being accountable to the rest of the line is what determines if we can perform as a unit instead of just being a guard, a center or a tackle.

It has been an incredible experience being a part of this program and playing on the line. Playing football at Cary-Grove has taught me that in order to achieve your goals, nothing replaces real hard work. That is why I am proud to be a part of this program.