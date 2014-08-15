Football preview: Crystal Lake South

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Chuck Ahsmann (fifth season, 31-12).

Last year’s record: 4-5 overall, 2-4 FVC Valley.

Fast fact: South had the area’s longest consecutive string of making the playoffs snapped at 12 years last season.

Scouting report

• While the Gators’ impressive playoff streak ended, they still were competitive. After losing the opener by 26 points, their other four losses were by a combined total of 19 points.

• South returns five offensvie and five defensive starters. Alex Gardeck was one of the Gators’ top offensive linemen last season and returns there, but also will play middle linebacker. He is a third-year starter.

• WR-DB Tyler Baker gives the Gators some outside speed. DB Joey Ahsmann, DL Josh Andrae and DL Steven Anchor return on a defense that should be stout.

• RB Corey Sheehan, LB Scott Coughlin and OL Kevin Amren are three key new players who could play integral roles this season. With RBs Chris Ivers and Eric Landis graduated, Sheehan should get a lot of carries.

• QB Payton Minogue saw some time late last season and completed 6 of 6 passes, with four going for touchdowns.

Drill that sticks out

Oklahoma: Players like it because it’s one of the first drills where they really start to hit. A running back stands behind an offensive lineman, with a defensive lineman and a linebacker on the other side. When a coach blows the whistle, the offensive lineman tries to block the defensive lineman and the running back picks a side to run. There can be a big collision or there could be a touchdown.

Date Opponent Time Aug. 29 @ Marian Central 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5 South Elgin 7:15 p.m. Sept. 13 @ Bloom Township noon Sept. 19 Crystal Lake Central 7:15 p.m. Sept. 26 @ McHenry-* 7:15 p.m. Oct. 3 @ Dundee-Crown 7:15 p.m. Oct. 10 Huntley 7:15 p.m. Oct. 17 Jacobs 7:15 p.m. Oct. 26 Cary-Grove 7:15 p.m. *–FVC Valley Division games.

– Joe Stevenson