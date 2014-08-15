Grundy County church bulletins: Aug. 14, 2014

St. Larry’s Roast to change times

SOUTH WILMINGTON – The St. Lawrence Catholic Church of South Wilmington would like to extend an invitation to its first “St. Larry’s Roast” at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16. The time of the event is now at 5 p.m. instead of the previously planned 6 p.m.

The event will take place at the parish hall in South Wilmington. There will be roasted pork, barbecue and hot dog meals served along with homemade desserts, that can be topped off with ice cream. There will also be games for the children and adults alike. The annual quilt raffle drawing also will take place at the end of the evening.

Minooka CrossPoint to host free end of summer bash

MINOOKA – Minooka CrossPoint Lutheran Church has scheduled a free family-friendly bash called “Summer’s Last Stand” for Aug. 23, to be held at Minooka Village Hall, 121 McEvilly Road.

Beginning at 11 a.m., Dave DiNaso’s "Traveling World of Reptiles" will entertain and educate guests who will be able to have a hands-on experience with live animals from around the world.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., families can enjoy bounce houses, hot dogs, crafts, games, face painting and more.

Minooka CrossPoint Lutheran Church meets every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for worship and word gathering at the Minooka Village Hall. For information, call Pastor Scott Lohman at 630-379-1477.

Special Needs Mass to be held

PLAINFIELD – Families who have members with special needs children or adults are invited to a Special Needs Mass at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 in Cana Hall at St. Mary Immaculate Parish. While we want you to feel welcome at any and all parish Masses, we are pleased to offer this opportunity to attend mass in a comfortable and supportive setting.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is at 15629 S. Route 59 in Plainfield. For information, call 815-436-2651 or visit www.smip.org.

St. Patrick to hold summer meat raffle

YORKVILLE – St. Patrick Parish invites the community to attend its annual parish picnic, scheduled for Aug. 24 at the Parish Center, 406 Walnut St., Yorkville, and is open to the community. The end-of-summer event included games, food and live music featuring Billy Croft and the 5 Alarm. Bring a dish to pass and plan on spending the afternoon from noon to 5 p.m.

Mazon Methodist to hold luncheon and bake sale

MAZON – Starting at 7 a.m. Sept. 6, the Mazon Methodist Women's Circle will be having a luncheon and bake sale at the Mazon American Legion Post #352, 508 Depot St. Maps of the Mazon All Town Garage Sales, which are being held the same day, will be available there also. Stop by for a delicious barbecue sandwiches or a slice of homemade pie.

Catholic High School Information Fair to be held

PLAINFIELD – Representatives from many area Catholic High Schools will from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at St. Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 S. Route 59 in Plainfield, for an annual Catholic High School Information Fair.

Prospective students and their families are invited to stop by any time during the morning to talk with the school staff. You can learn about everything from academics and athletics to tuition and uniforms.

Participating schools include: Aurora Central Catholic High School, Benet Academy in Lisle, Joliet Catholic Academy, Montini Catholic High School in Lombard, Nazareth Academy High School in LaGrange Park, Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox, Rosary High School in Aurora and St. Francis High School in Wheaton.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church offering bible study

MORRIS – Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St., is having Thursday evening bible studies this summer at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Lohse is teaching on topics such as spiritual warfare, death, stewardship, worship, bible interpretation and suffering. The community is welcome to attend. For information, call the church at 815-942-1145.

Special senior worship service to be held

CHANNAHON – Midweek Connections Thursdays are at 1:30 p.m. at Families of Faith Church, 24466 W Eames St., Channahon. You will hear good old-fashioned Bible preaching, music from a hymnal and fellowship. For information, visit www.fofmin.org.