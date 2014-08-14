Football preview: Hampshire

Quick hits

Coach: Mike Brasile (First season, 0-0)

2013 record: 6-4 overall, 4-2 FVC Fox

Fast fact: First-year coach Brasile is no stranger to the Fox Valley Conference. He was a two-way starter for Woodstock’s 1997 Class 5A state championship team. He graduated in 1999.

Scouting report

• Hampshire is set to play its first season under a new head coach. Brasile spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Leyden. Before that he was an assistant at Woodstock for six years.

• The Whip-Purs return starting quarterback Nick Mohlman for his senior season. Last year, Mohlman threw for 1,032 yards and 12 touchdowns. He threw only three interceptions. “That’s going to be the key: If our senior leaders can step up and bring everyone together, then we’re going in the right direction,” Brasile said.

• Hampshire will have to replace running back Nick Kielbasa, who graduated. Last season, Kielbasa led the Fox Valley Conference with 1,205 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

• Hampshire expects some changes on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, the schemes should be similar to last year. “Offensively, we had a lot of learning,” Brasile said. “We brought some things from Woodstock and some things from Leyden that I think have jelled into a pretty good offense.”

• One hundred thirty kids have come out for the Hampshire football program, which is the most in school history. “I’ve had to order more helmets and more shoulder pads, and the community is really excited about the football program, as they have in the past, but there seems to be a little more energy now, for whatever reason that is,” Brasile said.

Drill that stands out

Kickoff drill. Divided up into five lanes on each side of the kicker, players sprint 25 yards to the first cone. Then they must break down and chop their feet until a coach points toward a bag. Depending on which bag is pointed to, players will sprint to that bag and huddle around it while chopping their feet until the next group kicks off. This drill teaches players to break down after a full sprint, find the ball carrier, then take a proper angle to them.

Schedule

Aug. 29 Burlington Central 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 5 Grayslake North* 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 12 @Grayslake Central* 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 19 @Huntley 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 26 @Urbana 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 Woodstock North* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 10 Prairie Ridge* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 17 @Crystal Lake Central* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 24 Woodstock* 7:15 p.m.

*- FVC Fox Division game

