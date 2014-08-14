Football preview: Cary-Grove

Quick hits

Coach: Brad Seaburg (fourth season, 28-8).

2013 record: 7-4 overall, 5-1 FVC Valley.

Fast fact: Cary-Grove football has the longest current playoff appearance streak in the area at 10 consecutive seasons. The Trojans are 24-9 in that stretch with seven quarterfinal appearances.

Scouting report

• The Trojans return 17 starters from last year’s team, led by third-year starters Trevor Ruhland, Michael Gomez and Matt Sutherland, along with QB Jason Gregoire, who started last year and three games as a sophomore.

• Ruhland (6-4, 270) is headed to Notre Dame. Ruhland and Gomez are both two-time Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selections. Gomez (6-0, 270) will play on both lines this season, Ruhland will play mostly offense, but will be used in some short-yardage situations on defense. C Scott Topole (6-5, 265) gives C-G another huge linemen.

• FB Tyler Pennington rushed for 1,006 yards as a freshman and didn’t start until the fourth game. He sparked the offense in a big way and is bigger (5-11, 190) this season. Seaburg doesn’t want to use Pennington both ways, but the sophomore may play linebacker too. “We’re having a hard time finding linebackers,” Seaburg said. “I hope he doesn’t go both ways, we moved him around so much last year. He has real good instincts.”

• Seaburg is the same way with Gomez, whose college position likely is on defense because of his height. He is one of the strongest players in the area and played some tight end last year on offense. Gomez told Seaburg he liked offense better as a guard, so that’s where he will be. “He just buries kids,” Seaburg said.

• Along with the three big linemen, WR Jimmy Freskos, RB Kevin Hughes and RB Zach McQuade are returning offensive starters. Freskos will move to TE. OL P.J. Bardgett saw some time last season. Sutherland and Larkin Hanselmann are DBs who may get some carries as well. Also coming back on defense are DL Ray DiMatteo, LB Travis Myerson and DBs George and Willie Hartke.

Drill that stands out

Bama – It is a high-tempo drill geared for the offense where the players run through midline, inside veer and outside veer for the triple-option. Defensive players holds pads and work as the scout team, while offensive players are constantly moving. The drill often sets a tone for practice.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 29 Wheaton North 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 @ Lake Zurich 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 12 @ Grayslake North 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 19 Woodstock North 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 26 Huntley* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 4 McHenry* 1 p.m.

Oct. 10 @ Jacobs* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 17 Dundee-Crown* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 26 @ Crystal Lake South* 7:15 p.m.

*–FVC Valley Division games

– Joe Stevenson, joestevenson@shawmedia.com