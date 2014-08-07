Grundy County indictments: Aug. 6, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced that on Wednesday, the grand jury returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• David Burton, 49, of Coal City, was indicted for domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful interference with the reporting of a domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Juan Carlos Fiscal – Antemate, 25, of Morris, was indicted for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, both Class 2 felonies.

• Allen Elmore, 18, of Wilmington, was indicted for seven counts of burglary, all Class 2 felonies; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

• Joshua Foster, 26, of Chicago, was indicted for two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer, both Class 4 felonies; and reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Deion Gray-Jones, 19, of Minooka, was indicted for aggravated DUI, a Class 4 felony.

• Heather Hoehn, 27, of Joliet, was indicted for retail theft, a Class 4 felony.

• Charles Johnson Jr. 43, of Dwight, was indicted for possession of more than 200 cannabis sativa plants, a Class 1 felony; possession of more than 50 but less than 200 cannabis sativa plants, a Class 2 felony; possession of more than 2,000 grams but less than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; possession of more than 2,000 but less than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 2 felony; and possession of psilocybin, a Class 4 felony.

• Dakota Lenize, 21, of Morris, was indicted for possession of more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony; the possession of less than 10 grams of ketamine with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony; and possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• Charles Neese III, 18, of Wilmington, was indicted for seven counts of burglary, all Class 2 felonies.

• Shane Putman, 21, of Naplate, was indicted for two counts of aggravated DUI, both Class 4 felonies; driving while license suspended, a Class 4 felony; and reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Tammy Small, 40, of Morris, was indicted for possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

La Salle County grand jury indictments

• Terry L. Benstine, 49, of Marseilles, was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender.

• Bryan L. Stillwell, 35, homeless in the Marseilles area, was indicted on two counts of aggravated driving under the influence.

• Julie A. Dumke, 31, of Marseilles, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.