38th annual Crossroads Fest scheduled Aug. 1-Aug. 3 2014

When Crossroads Fest first began 38 years ago the one day festival was created so people could just have some fun.

Since its founding, the festival has grown from a community Octoberfest to a three-day festival drawing upwards of 15,000 people. The Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce brings the festival to the community, with presenting sponsor Heartland Bank and Trust. It is scheduled from 4 p.m. to midnight on Aug. 1, noon to 1 a.m. on Aug. 2 and noon to 7 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Four Seasons Park, 25450 Seil Road, Shorewood. “One of the things I’ve heard is it’s almost a makeshift class reunion,” said Chamber President Kim Lamanski. “… Because we are such a small community, people do come back for the festival.” The festival begins at 4 p.m. Friday. The carnival runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day, with $25 wristband specials each day that allows for unlimited carnival rides during a specified four hour period. The Entertainment Tent opens at 5 p.m. each day. Cover Story kicks off the entertainment, followed by Libido Funk Circus from 9 p.m. to midnight. Saturday starts with Strung Out, followed by fest favorite ARRA. Sunday is country day with Back Country Roads, singing current hits perfect for line dancing. Lamanski noted that a carnival pre-party for families with special needs is held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, allowing for families that might not otherwise be able to attend the event an opportunity to enjoy carnival rides and children’s activities. The event is free, but families must register by calling the Chamber at (815) 725-2900.

And don’t forget about the parade on Sunday starting at noon! For more information, visit www.crossroadsfest.com.

