Grundy County church bulletins: July 24, 2014

Open house at Morris church set for Saturday

MORRIS – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints extends an invitation to the community to an open house on Saturday. The open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1414 Dupont Ave., Morris. Please come and meet the Mormons.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church to host dinner

SENECA – Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 300 E. Union St., Seneca, is hosting its annual Pork Chop Dinner on Saturday.

The dinner is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church. The menu includes one pork chop for $9 or two chops for $10. Sides are included with both options. Hot dogs also are available for $4. Carry-outs also are available.

For information, call 815-357-6128.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church offering bible study

MORRIS – Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St., is having Thursday evening bible studies this summer at 6:30 p.m.

Pastor Lohse is teaching on topics such as spiritual warfare, death, stewardship, worship, bible interpretation and suffering. The community is welcome to attend.

For information, call the church at 815-942-1145.

Families of Faith church to hold senior worship

CHANNAHON – Midweek Connections Thursdays are at 1:30 p.m. at Families of Faith Church, 24466 W. Eames St., Channahon.

You will hear good old-fashioned Bible preaching, music from a hymnal and fellowship. For information, visit www.fofmin.org.

Morris church to hold vacation bible school

MORRIS – Free vacation bible school will be from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Aug. 1 at Living Water Church of the Nazarene.

Come join the fun as we play games, do crafts, have snacks, meet exciting characters all as we learn we can stand strong for God.

The church is at 118 E. Jefferson St., Morris. Don’t miss out on all the fun for ages two through sixth grade.

For information, call 815-942-2000.

Taste of West Lisbon to be held

LISBON – West Lisbon Church will hold its Taste of West Lisbon event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3.

A variety of foods will be offered, from main dishes to dessert, from snacks to Norwegian delicacies. A Kid’s Corner will include a moonwalk, a clown performer and yard games.

All donations received will be given to the church’s Building Fund. West Lisbon Church is 2½ miles west of the village of Lisbon at 14381 Joliet Road.

For information, call 815-736-6331.

Coal City church to hold pork dinner

COAL CITY – Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, in Coal City, invites the community to their “Hallelujah” pork dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2.

They will be serving pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, corn, green beans, bread, assorted desserts, coffee, iced tea and lemonade.

Tickets will be sold at the door. The cost is $10 for ages 13 and older, $6 for children ages 6 to 12, and children ages 5 and younger eat free. Carry-outs will be available.

All proceeds from the dinner will go the church’s building fund.

St. Patrick’s Church to hold breakfast in the park

SENECA – St. Patrick’s Altar and Rosary Society will hold a breakfast in the park from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 10 in Crotty Park on Shipyard Road in Seneca.

The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 3 to 10. Children under 3 years old are free. The breakfast is open to the public.

On the menu will be pancakes, eggs, sausage, fruit, orange juice and coffee.

St. Larry’s Roast to change its time

SOUTH WILMINGTON – The St. Lawrence Catholic Church of South Wilmington would like to extend an invitation to its first St. Larry’s Roast at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16.

The time of the event is now at 5 p.m. instead of the previously planned 6 p.m. start.

The event will be at the parish hall in South Wilmington. There will be roasted pork, barbecue and hot dog meals served along with homemade desserts, that can be topped off with ice cream. There will also be games for the children and adults alike. The annual quilt raffle drawing also will take place at the end of the evening.

Ice cream social at Joliet Jewish Congregation set

JOLIET – The Joliet Jewish Congregation is hosting an ice cream social and open house for all current members and anyone interested in learning more about membership, services and events.

The social will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 at 250 North Midland in Joliet. Call 815 741-4600 to RSVP or for information.

St. Mary Immaculate to hold prayer service

PLAINFIELD – At 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3, St. Mary Immaculate Church will hold a Healing Prayer Service.

After a scripture reading and prayer, each individual will be offered the sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick, which conveys special graces and strengths of the Holy Spirit.

The Healing Prayer Service is regularly held on the first Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m. St. Mary Immaculate Parish is at 15629 South Route 59 in Plainfield.

For information, call 815-436-2651 or visit www.smip.org.