Football preview: Huntley

Quick Hits: Coach: John Hart (third season, 10-9)

2013 record: 4-5, 2-4 FVC Valley

Fast Fact: The Red Raiders lost four games by a touchdown or less last season.

Scouting report: -After losing four games by a touchdown or less last season, Huntley has adopted the acronym FIST — fast, intense, strong and tough. “We were four plays from not from not making the playoffs to maybe being the No. 2 seed,” Hart said. “I’ve never had that in 30 years to be that drastic.”

-The Red Raiders graduated 28 seniors from last season’s team. They will be looking to replace the 1,181 yards and 12 touchdowns that running backs Mitchell Kawell and Jake Scalise produced on the ground, as well as the 1,320 yards and 15 touchdowns that quarterback Blake Jacobs passed for through the air.

-While the Red Raiders lose their quarterback, they return their top three receivers in Josh Esikiel (44 rec, 495 yds, 3 TD in 2013), Kyle Kesul (22 rec, 195 yds, 2 TD) and Brandon Altergott. “We feel like we’re pretty good there,” Hart said.

-Who will throw to those receivers is still to be determined. Three QBs are competing for the job with junior Anthony Binetti taking the first-team snaps. He sat out the second half of last season with a broken elbow, but says it “feels stronger than ever now.”

-Last season Huntley's defense ranked near the top of the conference, allowing 18.9 points per game. The core of that squad returns this season. On the defensive line, Jeremy Behnke (sr.), Zach Herbert (sr.), Chase Burkhart (sr.) and Tim McCloyn (jr.) all started last season. Dominic Swanson (jr.) started on the o-line last year and has been added to the rotation. Behind them, four linebackers — three of whom have starting experience — are competing for three positions.

Drill that stands out:

Gator ball — The Red Raiders form a big circle around the field. Two players go to the middle and line up in a 3-point stance. On a whistle, they fire out and try to pancake each other. The goal is to teach athletes to be aggressive, tough and fundamentally sound in their hitting.

Schedule:

Aug. 29 @ Bartlett 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 Elgin 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 12 Gary (West), IN 8 p.m.

Sept. 19 Hampshire 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 26 @Cary-Grove* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 3 @Jacobs* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 10 @Crystal Lake South 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 17 McHenry* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 24 Dundee-Crown* 7:15 p.m.

*FVC Valley Division game