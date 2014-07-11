Grundy County church bulletins: July 10, 2014

West Lisbon to hold Give Away Day

LISBON – West Lisbon Church has scheduled its fifth annual "Give Away Day" for 8 a.m. to noon July 12. There will be clothes (baby through adult sizes), shoes, kitchen/household items, linens, baby items, toys, holiday decorations and more. No admission charge for this event and the public is free to take what they need. For information, call 815-736-6331. The church is located 2 1/2 miles west of the Village of Lisbon on Joliet Road.

Channahon United Methodist holding car wash

CHANNAHON – The Outreach Committee of Channahon United Methodist Church will be holding a car wash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 12. A $5 donation would be appreciated. Funds raised will benefit the "Imagine No Malaria" 2014 campaign. The church is at 24751 W. Eames St. in Channahon.

Donations sought for "Price-less Day" July 22

MORRIS – First Christian Church will hold its 11th annual "Price-less Day" Tuesday, July 22.

In preparation for the garage sale, the church is asking for donated items. Last year donations were down, but the needs of the community were still there. Donated items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 21. Park on the west side of the church near the drop-off banner and tent. Someone will be there to unload your car. Be prepared to wait while items are checked. Items that take more than one person to move are not accepted, such as furniture. This year computers or heavy TVs are also not accepted.

Receipts are available for tax purposes. All items left behind will be donated to a non-profit organization. First Christian Church is located south of Morris at 455 W. Southmor Road, Morris.

The general public is encouraged to come and take items, free of charge, regardless of need from 5 to 8 p.m. July 22. For information, call 815-942-3454.

Families of Faith Christian Academy open house

CHANNAHON – Join Families of Faith Christian Academy for an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. July 23. Tours of the facility will be offered, and attendees can meet the staff and learn more about programs. Day care is offered for infants and toddlers (6 weeks to 3 years). The academy serves students from Pre-K3 through high school. The academy is at 24466 W. Eames St. in Channahon. For information, call 815-521-1381 or visit www.fofca.com.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church offering bible study

MORRIS – Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St., is having Thursday evening bible studies this summer at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Lohse is teaching on topics such as spiritual warfare, death, stewardship, worship, bible interpretation and suffering. The community is welcome to attend. For information, call the church at 815-942-1145.

Special senior worship service to be held

CHANNAHON – Midweek Connections Thursdays are held at 1:30 p.m. at Families of Faith Church, 24466 W Eames St., Channahon. You will hear good old-fashioned ,ible preaching, music from a hymnal and fellowship. For information, visit www.fofmin.org.

Living Water Church of the Nazarene vacation bible school

MORRIS – Free vacation bible school will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 28 to Aug. 1 at Living Water Church of the Nazarene. Come join the fun as we play games, do crafts, have snack, meet exciting characters all as we learn that we can stand strong for God. The church is located at 118 E. Jefferson St., Morris. Don't miss out on all the fun for ages two through sixth grade. For information, call 815-942-2000.

Taste of West Lisbon

LISBON – West Lisbon Church will hold its Taste of West Lisbon event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3. A variety of foods will be offered, from main dishes to dessert, from snacks to Norwegian delicacies. A Kid's Corner will include a moonwalk, a clown performer and yard games. All donations received will be given to the church's Building Fund. West Lisbon Church is located 2½ miles west of the village of Lisbon at 14381 Joliet Road. For information, call 815-736-6331.

Coal City United Methodist Church to hold “Hallelujah” pork dinner Aug. 2

COAL CITY – Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, invites the community to their "Hallelujah" pork dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2. They will be serving pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, corn, green beans, bread, assorted desserts, coffee, iced tea and lemonade.

Tickets will be sold at the door. The cost is $10 for ages 13 and older, $6 for children age 6 to 12, and children age 5 and younger eat free. Carry-outs will be available. All proceeds from the dinner will go the church’s building fund.

St. Larry’s Roast to be held

SOUTH WILMINGTON – The St. Lawrence Catholic Church of South Wilmington would like to extend an invitation to its first “St. Larry’s Roast” at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16. The event will take place at the parish hall in South Wilmington. There will be roasted pork, barbecue and hot dog meals served along with homemade desserts, that can be topped off with ice cream. There will also be games for the children and adults alike. The annual quilt raffle drawing will also take place at the end of the evening.