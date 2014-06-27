Grundy County church bulletins: June 26, 2014

Grace Lutheran holding social

Grace Lutheran Church is hosting its annual Twilight Social on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy barbeque, potato salad, strawberries, ice cream and pies. Grace Lutheran Church is north on Route 47 across from the airport.

Minooka CrossPoint to Host Movie Night

Minooka CrossPoint Lutheran Church will host a Family Friendly Movie Night featuring "The Lego Movie" on Friday at the Minooka Village Hall, 121 McEvilly Road.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests will be able to play various games related to building and racing Lego creations and you can win prizes. Then at 7:30 p.m., the movie will begin. Popcorn and water are free.

Pastor Scott Lohman can be contacted 630-379-1477 or by at scott_lohman@sbcglobal.net. For information, visit www.minookacrosspoint.com.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church sponsors bake sale

MORRIS – The Mission Outreach and Evangelism Committee of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church is hosting a Morris Liberty Days bake sale at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Morris Hallmark, 209 Liberty St. in downtown Morris.

Mom’s Day Out at Seneca Assembly of God

SENECA – From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Seneca Assembly of God, 277 E. Shipyard Road in Seneca, will be sponsoring a Mom’s Day Out.

This will include free haircuts, oil changes, car wash with interior vacuuming and a free family portrait. There will be activities for the kids as well. All of this is free to mothers in Seneca and the surrounding area and no donations will be accepted.

This is not a fundraiser, it is a way for the church to bless the mothers of our area. For information, call the church at 815-357-6617.

ICS offers Vacation Bible School

MORRIS – Immaculate Conception Church is offering "Arctic Edge" Vacation Bible School July 7 through July 11.

The VBS will be at the church, 716 E. Jackson St. in Morris, from 9 a.m. to noon July 7 to July 11. The cost is $25 per child and is offered to children in grades preschool through fifth grade to participate. Teens from sixth grade and up help as leaders and teacher aides.

Contact Julie Dillenburg at 815-942-4177 for information.

Vacation Bible School at Helmar Lutheran Church

NEWARK – Come join us for the Vacation Bible School Program at Helmar Lutheran Church entitled, “Weird Animals Where Jesus Love Is One-of-A Kind,” 9 a.m. to noon July 7 through July 11.

Join us for Stampede singing, Bible adventures, Critter Café, Imagination Station, Crafts, Untamed Games and so much more! VBS is designed for ages 3 years through sixth grade. Sign up when you arrive on the first day or go to www.helmarlutheranchurch.com to print off a registration form.

The church is at 11935 Lisbon Road, in rural Newark at the corner of Helmar and Lisbon Roads. For information, call 815-695-5489 or e-mail helmarlutheranchurch@gmail.com. Also remember to mark your calendar for 7 p.m. July 10 for the kids to present their program to their family and friends of all the fun they had in their VBS School.

Special senior worship service to be held

CHANNAHON – You are cordially invited to Midweek Connections Thursdays held at 1:30 p.m. at Families of Faith Church, 24466 W Eames St., Channahon.

You will hear good old fashioned Bible preaching, music from a hymnal and fellowship.

For information, visit www.fofmin.org.