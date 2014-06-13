Providence baseball takes wild ride into title game

JOLIET – A game that began with Providence cleanup hitter Phil Kunsa being ejected on a disputed call finished with a dramatic double play.

Somehow, the Celtics found their way into the IHSA Class 4A state championship game at Silver Cross Field with an 8-7 semifinal victory Friday over Prairie Ridge.

"Anyone who gets to the state championship game has to be good," Providence coach Mark Smith said. "Except us, maybe we're just lucky."

Kunsa, who leads Providence with 11 home runs and is second in RBIs with 46, was hustling down the first base line with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. Prairie Ridge's 220-pound first baseman, Marcus Sargeant, went up for a high, wide throw and come down in the base line in front of the bag.

Kunsa knew the collision was coming and threw up his forearms to protect himself. The first base umpire, Steve Besse, saw it as a malicious move and ejected him.

"I try to be a team player," Kunsa said. "My job was to get down the line and save the inning. He (Sargeant) landed right in the base line and I had to try to get to the bag. I put my arms like this (in front of his chest) so I wouldn't get drilled."

Providence coach Mark Smith said he was extremely disappointed with the call and said he would exhaust any appeal possible. The rule is that an ejected player may not predicate in the next game, either.

"Anyone who knows Providence baseball knows we play the right way," Smith said. "Our kids are clean. They are not like that. Your first instinct on something like that is to put your arms up and out. Their first baseman is a big boy."

Dylan Rosa (4-2), the Celtics' hero throughout the playoffs was at it again. He pitched one-hit ball through six innings and had the two-run single that capped Providence's six-run sixth inning. Little did the Celtics know at the time how important that hit would become.

Rosa exited the mound when Prairie Ridge responded with a five-run seventh inning. Jake Godfrey relieved and faced the final five batters, the last of whom, Kyle Buresch, hit into a 6-4-3 double play that ended with Rosa, then playing first base, stretching out toward right field to take the throw while keeping his big toe on the bag.

"I have a habit of stretching out too soon," Rosa said. "I definitely kept my toe on the bag, though."

Providence (27-14) fell behind 1-0 in the first inning and 2-0 in the third. With Kunsa out of the lineup, scoring threats were limited, at least early. But Zach Pych's two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the fifth ignited the offense and tied it 2-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Celtics exploded. Godfrey, whose bad-hop double had started off the fifth inning, singled home the go-ahead run, and the flood gates opened. Justin Hunniford doubled and Jackson Stulas and Ben Salvador singled, with all three driving in runs.

Two batters later, Rosa singled home the pair of runs that wound up being the difference.

No, the 8-2 lead was not comfortable. It was just enough.

Prairie Ridge (24-17) opened the seventh with a single, error, hit by pitch and walk against Rosa. Godfrey came in and allowed sacrifice fly, walk, single and single before inducing the game-ending double play started by Stulas, with Craig Dankovich the middle man.

"We knew Dylan was out of gas," Smith said. "We were hoping he could finish it off.

"Them coming back the way they did, that's a microcosm of our season. This is what we do."

Rosa, Godfrey and Hunniford each finished with two of Providence’s 11 hits. Nine of those came in the Celtics’ final two at-bats.