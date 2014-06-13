Grundy County church bulletins: June 12, 2014

Gardner barbecue fundraiser to be held

GARDNER – The Church of Hope in Gardner will be holding a barbecue fundraiser that will be catered by Fay’s Pork Chop Bar-B-Que from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 21 at the Gardner American Legion.

During dinner enjoy a free concert by the southern gospel group Jake’s Boys. A freewill offering will be taken for the group. Tickets for the dinner are $13 or two for $25 and must be purchased by Tuesday.

For information or for tickets, call the church at 815-237-8312 or Marge at 815-584-2894.

Marriage and singles seminar set

MORRIS – House of Glory For All Nations Church presents a marriage and singles seminar June 20 and June 21.

The seminar is free, but registration is required by Thursday. It will start at 7 p.m. June 20 and be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 21, at the Quality Inn, 200 Gore Road in Morris, both days. A freewill offering will be taken.

Topics include “God’s ideal marriage,” “single and whole,” “what’s love got to do with it?”, “singles in preparation for their mate’” “the duties of a husband and wife”, a question and answer session and more.

For information, contact Pastor Esther Holiday at 815-651-8564 or email houseofglorychurch2005@yahoo.com.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church sponsors bake sale

MORRIS – The Mission Outreach and Evangelism Committee of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church is hosting a Morris Liberty Days bake sale at 9:30 a.m. June 27 at the Morris Hallmark.

The bake sale will include baked items as well as kringla and will be at the Hallmark at 209 Liberty St. in downtown Morris.

Mom’s Day Out at Seneca Assembly of God to be held

SENECA – From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 28 the Seneca Assembly of God, 277 E. Shipyard Road in Seneca, will be sponsoring a Mom’s Day Out.

This will include free haircuts, oil changes, car wash with interior vacuuming and a free family portrait. There will be activities for the kids as well. All of this is free to mothers in Seneca and the surrounding area and no donations will be accepted. This is not a fundraiser; it is a way for the church to bless the mothers of our area.

For information, call the church at 815-357-6617.

First Baptist Church will host vacation bible school

MORRIS – Vacation bible school at First Baptist Church of Morris will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the week of June 23 to June 27, with a closing family celebration dinner and program on Friday night at 6 p.m.

All children preschool through fifth grade are invited. Kids will become Agency D3 special agents during Lifeway Vacation Bible School 2014, “Agency D3 – Discover – Decide – Defend.” They will examine eyewitness reports, physical proof and Biblical accounts to uncover and defend the truth about who Jesus really is.

First Baptist Church is at 1650 W. Route 6 in Morris. To register or for information, call 815-942-0812.

Millington vacation bible school set

Come to the SonTreasure Island Vacation Bible School at Millington United Methodist Church, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through June 20, and a parents/grandparents night at 7 p.m. June 19.

Children who are entering kindergarten to those who have completed fifth grade are invited. Older children will be invited to be junior leaders.

Visitors to SonTreasure Island are welcomed by the scent of exotic flowers, the taste of tropical fruits and the captivating sound of island music. But this is no ordinary tropical escape. There is treasure to be found here. More precious than gold, more lasting than diamonds, it is the greatest treasure of all – God’s love.

At SonTreasure Island, your treasure seekers will play games, have a story time, create colorful crafts and enjoy tasty snacks, but more importantly, they will discover the rich treasures of God’s love through the life of Jesus.

Our mission project this year is Heifer International. The donations we receive will help to purchase farm animals to give a family a source of food and/or income. Families will help other families by sharing products and offspring to help build the economy of their village. The first 10 children or families to register will receive a CD of the music that we will sing all week.

Registrations can be picked up at the Millington Post Office and at the Millington United Methodist Church, 200 Orleans St., on Sundays.

Call the church office at 815-695-5378 for information.

Special senior worship service to be held

CHANNAHON – You are cordially invited to Midweek Connections Thursdays held at 1:30 p.m. at Families of Faith Church, 24466 W Eames St., Channahon.

You will hear good old-fashioned Bible preaching, music from a hymnal and fellowship. For information, visit www.fofmin.org.

Morris vacation bible school set

MORRIS – First Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Jackson St. in Morris, has scheduled its vacation bible school from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. daily from June 23 to June 27.

Wilderness Escape, where God guides and provides, will be the focus for VBS this school year at the church.

Come and caravan with Moses and the Israelites as they escape Egypt and learn to trust God. Kids will get to meet Moses and learn about his faith-stretching adventures in the desert. As they hear Moses stand up for his faith in God, they’ll discover how they can trust God in their everyday lives.

Children ages 4 through 12 are welcome. Pre-register by June 15 by calling 815-942-1871.