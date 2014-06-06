Grundy County church bulletins: June 6, 2014

First Baptist Church of Morris will host Vacation Bible School

MORRIS – Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church of Morris will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the week of June 23 to June 27, with a closing family celebration dinner and program on Friday night at 6 p.m. All children preschool through fifth grade are invited.

Kids will become Agency D3 special agents during Lifeway Vacation Bible School 2014, "Agency D3 – Discover – Decide – Defend." They will examine eyewitness reports, physical proof and Biblical accounts to uncover and defend the truth about who Jesus really is.

First Baptist Church is at 1650 W. Route 6 in Morris. To register or for more information call 815-942-0812.

Friends in Christ Lutheran Church celebrated 10th anniversary

MORRIS – The Friends in Christ Lutheran Church celebrated its 10th anniversary May 25.

The church, 180 E. Waverly St. in Morris, celebrated with coffee and cake in between services to celebrate the milestone.

Millington United Methodist Church SonTreasure Island Vacation Bible School

Come to the SonTreasure Island Vacation Bible School at Millington United Methodist Church, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., June 16 through June 20, and a parents/grandparents night at 7 p.m. June 19. Children who are entering kindergarten to those who have completed fifth grade are invited. Older children will be invited to be junior leaders.

Visitors to SonTreasure Island are welcomed by the scent of exotic flowers, the taste of tropical fruits and the captivating sound of island music. But this is no ordinary tropical escape. There is treasure to be found here. More precious than gold, more lasting than diamonds, it is the greatest treasure of all – God’s love.

At SonTreasure Island, Your treasure seekers will play games, have a story time, create colorful crafts and enjoy tasty snacks, but more importantly, they will discover the rich treasures of God’s love through the life of Jesus.

Our mission project this year is Heifer International. The donations we receive will help to purchase farm animals to give a family a source of food and/or income. Families will help other families by sharing products and offspring to help build the economy of their village.

The first 10 children or families to register will receive a CD of the music that we will sing all week. Registrations can be picked up at the Millington Post Office and at the Millington United Methodist Church, 200 Orleans St., on Sundays.

Call the church office at 815-695-5378 for information.

Special senior worship service to be held

CHANNAHON – You are cordially invited to Midweek Connections Thursdays held at 1:30 p.m. at Families of Faith Church, 24466 W Eames St., Channahon.

You will hear good old fashioned Bible preaching, music from a hymnal and fellowship.

For information, visit www.fofmin.org.

Joshua Team presents Vacation Bible School at Grace Lutheran Church

MORRIS – Grace Lutheran Church will host a four member “Joshua Team” from the Association of Free Lutheran Bible School of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The team will leave five engaging and enriching evenings of vacation bible school at Grace Lutheran Church, 10025 N. Route 47 in Morris. At “Gangway to Galilee” children learn about God’s amazing grace through five Galilee adventures illustrated through stories, puppets, music, games and hands-on activities. All ages 3 to 12 are invited to join this seafaring expedition.

The team is made up of students who are extensively trained in children’s ministry who are spending the summer traveling through the Midwest and southern states, assisting AFLC congregations with bible school programs, summer youth camps and other services.

Daily vacation bible school will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 9 through June 13 at the church. To register, visit glcmorris.net or call 815-2252 by June 8.

First Presbyterian in Morris to hold Vacation Bible School

MORRIS – First Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Jackson St. in in Morris, has scheduled its Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily from June 23 to June 27.

Wilderness Escape, where God guides and provides, will be the focus for VCB this school year at the church.

Come and caravan with Moses and the Israelites as they escape Egypt and learn to trust God. Kids will get to meet Moses and learn about his faith-stretching adventures in the desert. As they hear Moses stand up for his faith in God, they’ll discover how they can trust God in their everyday lives. Children ages 4 through 12 are welcome.

Pre-register by June 15 by calling 815-942-1871.

Bethlehem Lutheran to hold Vacation Bible School

MORRIS – Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris, 202 W. Jefferson St., will hold its Vacation Bible School from June 9 to June 13, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Children from preschool through fifth-grades are invited. This year’s theme is “Gangway to Galilee.”

During VBS children will learn about our mighty God and Jesus through five Bible stories on and around the Sea of Galilee, meet new friends, do fun activities, sing songs, make crafts, play games, eat snacks and more.

Call the church at 815-942-1145 to register your child.

First United Methodist in Morris holding Vacation Bible School

MORRIS – Come take a Walk on the Wild Side at First United Methodist Church’s Weird Animal Vacation Bible School where Jesus’ love is one of a kind.

VBS takes place June 9 through June 13 at 118 W. Jackson St. in Morris. Each day’s fun begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon.

For information, call the church at 815 942 0809. Register online at www.groupvbspro.com/vbs/ez/morris.

Mazon United Methodist 5K set

MAZON – The 4th Annual Mazon United Methodist 5K will be held June 7.

Race day registration will start at 7:30 a.m. until the pavilion in Mazon City Park on Center Street, and the race will start at 9 a.m. on Seneca Street, following certified course IL-12095-JW.

Pre-registration is available online at www.active.com. For a written registration form, email our race director, Karen Fabian, at mazonmethodist@aol.com or call or text 815-483-9343.

T-shirts and goody bags will be given to all pre-registered entrants, and to race day entrants until we run out. A total of 72 age group medals will be awarded, as well as trophies to the top three male and female finishers. This year we will also award a trophy to the youngest and oldest finishers. All profits support our outreach ministries in the local community.

Sheridan United Methodist holding monthly supper

SHERIDAN – Sheridan United Methodist Church, “The Church With The Praying Hands,” at 219 S. Bushnell St. will hold its Second Monday Monthly Supper on June 9 from 5 to 6:45 p.m. while food lasts.

rOn the menu will be fried chicken prepared by Calico Cafe, mashed potatoes with country gravy, scalloped corn, dinner roll, fruit, dessert and beverage. Donations appreciated, as proceeds will help local and national missions.

Carry out and Sheridan delivery, call 815-496-2021.

Braceville United Methodist Church 4th annual fish fry

BRACEVILLE – The Nurture, Outreach, Witness committee of the Braceville United Methodist Church is holding their 4th annual fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. June 14 at the Braceville United Methodist Church, 106 Gould St. in Braceville.

Crispy fried fish, greens, red beans and rice, cornbread and pecan pie will be served. The meal is free but donations will be accepted.

All proceeds will be used for the 2014 Workshops of Wonders Vacation Bible School program held July 28 through Aug. 1. Come join us for some great food and good fellowship.

Joliet Jewish Congregation services and dinner

JOLIET – Joliet Jewish Congregation Shabbat Services are at 7 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. Saturdays at the congregation, 250 N. Midland Ave., Joliet.

On June 1, the Congregation's annual picnic will be held at the small pavilion at Inwood Park at noon.

To RSVP, call the office at 815-741-4600. For information, visit www.jolietjewishcongregation.com.