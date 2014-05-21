Grundy County indictments: May 21, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced on May 21 the grand jury has returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Christopher Gillette, 28, of Dwight, was indicted for two counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, both Class 2 felonies.

• Stephen Heinzeroth, 24, of Dwight, was indicted for two counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, both Class 2 felonies.

• Kyle Kappeler, 23, of Coal City, was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony, and the unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes or needles, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Addison Shannon, 19, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony.

• Jacob Smith, 19, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of a motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony; theft of more than $500, a Class 3 felony; and criminal damage to property in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000.

• Sean Smith, 29, of Morris, was indicted for two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, both Class 4 felonies.