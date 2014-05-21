Grayslake North, Central celebrate graduation

Candace H. Johnson Summer Camper, 17, of Grayslake helps Ezequiel Cabrera, 18, of Lake Villa with his bowtie before their graduation ceremony at Grayslake North High School on May 18. (Candace H)

GRAYSLAKE – Nearly 700 students received their diplomas Sunday during commencement ceremonies at Grayslake Central and North high schools.

Central saw 325 students honored, including valedictorian Pranalee Patel and salutatorian Mallory Perillo. Patel and Perillo were among the speakers in the school’s field house, along with math teacher Daniel Catanzaro.

Over in North’s field house, graduate Pauline Moll was the student speaker. Students attended tryouts for the opportunity, and Moll was chosen by a panel of teachers to represent the 364 graduates. The senior class also voted to hear social studies teacher Brent Sadewater give the faculty speech.

Nicholas Rice was recognized as North’s class valedictorian, and Rylee Venn was salutatorian.