Grundy County church bulletins: May 15, 2014

Camp Eagle Summer Camp Registration

CHANNAHON – Register now for Families of Faith Christian Academy’s summer camp for kids entering pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

Camp is 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 2 and runs through Aug. 8. Registration fee is $50 (discounted to $25 if registered before May 17), and camp fees are $125 a week or $30 per day.

An optional hot lunch is also available. Campers will enjoy crafts, music, field trips, movie days, bowling, sports, water fun days, and participate in the Camp Eagle Reading Challenge to promote summer reading.

Register in person at 24466 W. Eames, Channahon, or call 815-521-1381 for information.

Joliet Jewish Congregation services and dinner

JOLIET – Joliet Jewish Congregation Shabbat Services are at 7 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. Saturdays at the congregation, 250 N. Midland Ave., Joliet.

Join the Sunday school students in celebration of Lag B’Omer at 10 a.m. this Sunday. To RSVP call the office at 815-741-4600. For information, visit www.jolietjewishcongregation.com.

Gardner Church of Hope Sunday School last day

GARDNER – The Church of Hope's last day of Sunday school will be at 9 a.m. this week and worship service will be at 10:15 a.m.

The church is located at 202 N. Monroe, Gardner. For information, call 815-237-8312, email churchofhope@sbcglobal.net or visit gardnerchurchofhope.org.

Nondenominational Bible talks

MORRIS – Nondenominational Bible talks are held at the Morris VFW, 309 McKinley St. in Morris, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, as well as May 25 and June 1.

Please come and spend one quiet hour with God's word. For information, call Elaine Mitchell at 815-985-7576.

Build Your Own Resume Website in an Hour

PLAINFIELD – It's no secret that employers search the web to find and research candidates. Stack the deck in your favor. You can easily create a resume or portfolio website, even build a blog for free in less than an hour.

At the Employment Ministry meeting will be held May 27, you will also get tips on working with social media, building your personal and professional network, and creating your own original content. If you can use a word processor to update your resume, you can build your own blogging website.

Presented by Andrew Weissmann and Paul Rak, two long-time computer professionals who will teach you these essential 21st century skills.

The presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. May 27 at St. Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 S. Route 59 in Plainfield. There is no cost to attend. For information, email EmploymentMinistry@smip.org.

Mazon United Methodist 5K set

MAZON – The 4th Annual Mazon United Methodist 5K will be held on June 7.

Race day registration will start at 7:30 a.m. until the pavilion in Mazon City Park on Center Street, and the race will start at 9 a.m. on Seneca Street, following certified course IL-12095-JW.

Pre-registration is available online at www.active.com. For a written registration form, email our race director, Karen Fabian, at mazonmethodist@aol.com or call or text 815-483-9343.

T-shirts and goody bags will be given to all pre-registered entrants, and to race day entrants until we run out. A total of 72 age group medals will be awarded, as well as trophies to the top three male and female finishers. This year we will also award a trophy to the youngest and oldest finishers! All profits support our outreach ministries in the local community.

Special senior worship service

CHANNAHON – You are cordially invited to Midweek Connections Thursdays held at 1:30 p.m. at Families of Faith Church, 24466 W Eames St., Channahon.

You will hear good old fashioned Bible preaching, music from a hymnal, and fellowship.

For information, visit www.fofmin.org.