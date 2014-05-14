Busy Brains gala raises $10K for proposed children’s museum

Candace H. Johnson Karl and Tracy Warwick, of Gurnee looks at silent auction items to bid on during Brain Builder 2014: Mingle at the Mansion, a gala and fundraiser for the Busy Brains Children’s Museum, at the Lehmann Mansion on May 9 in Lake Villa. (Candace H)

LAKE VILLA – The dream of opening Busy Brains Children’s Museum in Lake County took a step in the right direction for two local educators last week.

Alison Price of Grayslake and Kathy Goers of Round Lake Beach hosted their fifth annual fundraiser gala May 9 at Lehmann Mansion. They continued chipping away at their goal of raising $3.5 million to build the museum on the donated property at 130 Cedar Ave. in Lake Villa.

Price said the event raised more than $10,000, and they have more than $100,000 raised toward their capital campaign, in both cash and material donations.

And during the month of May, donations will be matched by the Rowe Family Innovation Trust, up to $10,000.

– – – –

Know more

To donate or for information about the Busy Brains Children’s Museum project, visit www.busybrains.org.