Busy Brains gala raises $10K for proposed children’s museum

LAKE VILLA – The dream of opening Busy Brains Children’s Museum in Lake County took a step in the right direction for two local educators last week.
Alison Price of Grayslake and Kathy Goers of Round Lake Beach hosted their fifth annual fundraiser gala May 9 at Lehmann Mansion. They continued chipping away at their goal of raising $3.5 million to build the museum on the donated property at 130 Cedar Ave. in Lake Villa.
Price said the event raised more than $10,000, and they have more than $100,000 raised toward their capital campaign, in both cash and material donations.
And during the month of May, donations will be matched by the Rowe Family Innovation Trust, up to $10,000.
Know more
To donate or for information about the Busy Brains Children’s Museum project, visit www.busybrains.org.