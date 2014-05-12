Grundy County indictments: May 7, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced on May 7 the grand jury returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Dennis Anderson, 50, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was indicted for possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; and possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony.

• Jessica Baburek, 24, of Morris, was indicted for possession of clonazepam, a Class 4 felony.

• Lawrence Clark, 52, of Wilmington, was indicted for driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Joshua Cortez, 20, of Verona, was indicted for possession of hydrocodone, a Class 4 felony.

• Tina Corwin, 32, of Morris, was indicted for possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony; and resisting and proximately causing injuries to a peace officer, a Class 4 felony.

• Ivan Froit, 25, of Springfield, Missouri, was indicted in three counts for driving a commercial motor vehicle while under the influence, all Class 4 felonies.

• Leroy Giltner, 48, of Coal City, was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 3 felony.

• Kenneth Hollenbeck, 33, of Morris, was indicted for forgery, a Class 3 felony.

• Jonathon Kincade, 24, of Morris, was indicted for burglary, a Class 2 felony; and disorderly conduct, a class 4 felony.

• Larry Lanier, 48, of Bloomington, was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Kevin Thomas, 31, of Minooka, was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.