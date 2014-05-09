Grundy County church bulletins: May 8, 2014

First Baptist Church of Morris spaghetti dinner

MORRIS – A spaghetti supper will be held Saturday as a fundraiser for the Youth Mission Trip for the First Baptist Church of Morris.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday the supper will be held at the church, 1650 W. Route 6, Morris. For information, call 815-942-0812. All are welcome and donations are accepted.

Mazon United Methodist 5K set

MAZON – The fourth annual Mazon United Methodist 5K will be on June 7.

Race day registration will start at 7:30 a.m. at the pavilion in Mazon City Park on Center Street, and the race will start at 9 a.m. on Seneca Street, following certified course IL-12095-JW.

Pre-registration is available online at www.active.com. For a written registration form, e-mail race director Karen Fabian at mazonmethodist@aol.com or call/text 815-483-9343. T-shirts and goody bags will be given to all pre-registered entrants, and to race-day entrants until we run out.

A total of 72 age group medals will be awarded, as well as trophies to the top three male and female finishers. This year, will be awarded a trophy to the youngest and oldest finishers.

All profits support outreach ministries in the local community.

Special senior worship service planned

CHANNAHON – You are cordially invited to Midweek Connections Thursdays held at 1:30 p.m. at Families of Faith Church, 24466 W Eames St., Channahon.

You will hear good old-fashioned Bible preaching, music from a hymnal, and fellowship. For information, visit www.fofmin.org.