Grundy County felony dispositions released: May 5, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland recently released the following felony dispositions. The State’s Attorney’s Office makes no representation as to the accuracy of such information. In all cases, the official records of the court clerk should be consulted for confirmation.

• Andrew Aguirre, 19, of Godley, pleaded guilty to theft of less than $500, a Class 3 felony, and was placed on probation for two years, and served 106 days in the Grundy County Jail. Aguirre must pay about $500 in court costs and fees, complete 30 hours of community service and report for periodic drug testing.

• Sean Benaitis, 39, of Gardner, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, both Class 2 felonies, was sentenced to 197 days in the county jail and was placed on probation for four years. Benaitis must register as a sex offender for his lifetime, pay $450 in fines and fees, and obtain an evaluation, and complete the recommended treatment and counseling.

• Dominique Evans, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a nurse, a Class 3 felony, and was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Evans also pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence for committing a DUI while not having a valid driver’s license, a Class 4 felony; and was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Evans must serve one year of mandatory supervised release upon completion of her prison sentence. Evans must also pay about $850 in fines and fees.

• Jared Foster, 25, of Mississippi, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Foster must pay more than $2,300 in courts costs and fees. In addition, more than $9,200 was forfeited to the law enforcement drug asset forfeiture account. Foster was arrested in July 2013 following a two-day man hunt near Interstate 80.

• Justin Keskel, 26, of New Lenox, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony, was sentenced to 43 days in the county jail and was placed on 30 months probation. Keskel must pay about $1,000 in court costs, fines and fees. Keskel must register as a sex offender for 10 years, obtain an evaluation and complete counseling.

• Trent Neville, 39, of Morris, pleaded guilty to burglary, a Class 2 felony, and was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Neville must pay restitution in the amount of $500 and court costs of $247. Neville will be on mandatory supervised release for a period of two years upon completion of his prison sentence.

• Charles Woods, 24, of Morris, pleaded guilty to delivery of heroin, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Woods must pay $2,100 in court costs and fees. Woods will be placed on two years of mandatory supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.