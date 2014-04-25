Grundy County church bulletins: April 24, 2014

Breakfast to be held at St. Ann’s Catholic Church

CHANNAHON – The Venture Crew scout group and the Men’s Club at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Channahon will be holding a pancake breakfast from 8:15 a.m. to noon Sunday at the St. Ann’s Parish Hall, 24500 S. Navajo Drive, in Channahon.

Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice, coffee and milk.

The cost is $6 for adults, $3 for children 3 to 11 years old, with a maximum of $20 per family – parents and minor children.

Church in Dwight to hold sausage dinner

DWIGHT – Trinity Lutheran Church’s annual Whole Hog Sausage Dinner, Raffle & Bake Sale will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the 515 E. Stonewall Road in Dwight.

Church service will be before at 10 a.m.

The dinner is $8 for adults, $4 for children 4 to 12 years old, and carry-outs are available. The menu includes whole hog sausage, hot dogs, mashed potatoes and gravy, sauerkraut, applesauce, vegetables, dessert and beverages.

‘National Day of Prayer’ to be held in Morris

MORRIS – The “National Day of Prayer” in Morris will be celebrated from noon to 1:15 p.m. May 1 on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn.

The “National Day of Prayer” is a united effort to seek deep spiritual transformation and a Christ-centered awakening all across this nation.

Join us as pastors, leaders and elected officials from across Grundy County come together in “ONE VOICE, UNITED IN PRAYER,” praying for our community, our churches, our leaders, our families, our schools, our military, our children and our businesses.

The theme scripture will be “So that with one mind and one voice you may glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ,”– Romans 15:6.

For information, call the Prayer Coordinator Pastor Richard Giovannetti at 815-942-3758 or go to www.nationaldayofprayer.org. The event is sponsored by the Morris Ministerial Association.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church to hold luncheon

MORRIS – Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris is hosting a mother-daughter luncheon and style show at 1 p.m. May 3.

Tickets may be bought by contacting the church at 815-942-1145. Tickets will not be available at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Church of Hope to host Rock-A-Thon

GARDNER – The Church of Hope’s Annual Rock-A-Thon will be held from noon to 3 p.m. May 4 in the Gardner Gazebo in downtown Gardner.

This event will help raise funds for programs at the church such as Sunday School for adults and children, Youth Group, bible studies and Vacation Bible School (which will be from 5 to 8 p.m. June 23 to June 27).

Anyone interested in rocking or sponsoring a rocker can call the Church of Hope at 815-237-8312 or Ida at 815-237-2287. This fun event will correspond with Route 66 Red Corridor weekend.

Coal City church to host spring luncheon

COAL CITY – The “Marthas” from Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City are hosting their annual Spring Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at the Berst Center.

Following the luncheon, Bunco and Euchre will be played with prizes to be awarded.

Luncheon tickets are $8 a person and $5 for Bunco and Euchre. Tickets will be sold at the door the day of the luncheon. Carry-outs will be available.