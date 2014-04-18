Grundy County church bulletins: April 17, 2014

Holy Week Services at Friends In Christ Lutheran Church

MORRIS – You are invited to attend services at Friends In Christ during Holy Week.

The Good Friday Service will be centered on the Seven Last Words of Christ and will be at 7 p.m. The church is at 180 E. Waverly St. in Morris. All are welcome!

Peace Lutheran Schedules Holy Week Services

MORRIS – Good Friday service will be at 7 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 101 Candlelight Lane, Morris.

Easter morning, with worship service at 9 a.m., brings the good news; "He is risen!" Christ has conquered death and risen from the tomb!

“All Are Welcome” to join us at any and all of the above services. Peace LC is part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America which practices open communion - all are welcome to receive communion. For information, call 815-942-1010 or visit www.plcmorris.org.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church Holy Week Services

MORRIS – Holy Week services for Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St. in Morris are being offered. Good Friday service is at 6:30 p.m. This service will focus on Jesus' seven last statements from the cross and includes special music. Easter service is at 9 a.m. Sunday to celebrate the eternal truth that Jesus Christ is not dead, but has risen victorious over the grave and still reigns today. For information call 815-942-1145.

Easter Services at Friends In Christ

MORRIS – On Saturday, Friends In Christ will have an Easter Vigil at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Victorious Easter Services will be held at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. There will be an Easter Breakfast between services at 9:30 a.m.

All are welcome to celebrate and worship our Risen Lord.

The church is at 180 E. Waverly St. in Morris.

Minooka United Methodist Lenten Fish Fry

MINOOKA – Minooka United Methodist Church, 205 W. Church St., Minooka, will have Lenten Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. today. There will be a variety of meals and sides to choose from, complete with beverage and dessert. Other items on the menu include grilled cheese and fries, chicken strips and fries.

The prices vary from $5 to $12 and will be served in the annex just north of the church. Carry out is available and the events are open to the public. No reservations are needed. For information, call 815-467-2322.

Holy Week at Channahon United Methodist Church

CHANNAHON – Holy Week & Easter Services at Channahon Untied Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames in Channahon, are being offered.

Good Friday Worship is at 7 p.m; Easter Eve Movie 7 p.m. Saturday - 1970's Night at Channahon UMC; and Easter Morning Celebration 6 a.m. service, breakfast at 6:30 a.m. worship 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

First United Methodist Church of Morris Holy Week

MORRIS – The First United Methodist Church of Morris, 118 W. Jackson St., invites you to join them for their Holy Week activities.

Good Friday Tenebrae Service, today at 7 p.m. There will be a Prayer Vigil held starting after the Good Friday Service and continuing until the Easter Sunrise Service. Our Chancel Choir will present the Easter Cantata “Followers of the Lamb” Saturday, at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. Easter Sunrise Service is Sunday at 7 a.m. followed by an Easter breakfast. An Easter Celebration Service with special music will be Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Coal City Community Holy Week Services to be held

COAL CITY – Coal City United Methodist Church, Ignite Christian Church, First Baptist Church and New Hope Presbyterian Church, all of Coal City, invite the community to join them for special Community Holy Week Worship Services for Good Friday.

A Community Good Friday Service will be held at Ignite Christian Church, at 301 S. Broadway, at 7 p.m. on Friday. Dr. Thomas R. Logsdon, pastor of Coal City United Methodist Church, will be preaching.

The First Baptist Church of Morris invites you to join them throughout Holy Week

MORRIS – On Good Friday, you are invited to join them for a very meditative and beautiful time of quiet personal reflection during the hours of 6 and 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday you are invited to the following services: 8 a.m. early service, 9:30 a.m. Easter breakfast and 10:45 a.m. late service. A nursery will be provided for all of the above. The First Baptist Church is at 1650 W. Route 6 in Morris.

Holy Week Worship Services at Coal City United Methodist Church

COAL CITY – The Coal City United Methodist Church, at 6805 E. McArdle Road, is hosting Holy Week worship services.

Sunday School for all ages is available. On Easter Sunday, there will be a 6 a.m. sunrise service, from 6:45 to 10:15 a.m., and an Easter breakfast will be served free of cost. At 8 and 10:30 a.m., are an Easter worship services and at 9 a.m., Sunday school. An Easter egg hunt will be held and the Easter Bunny will visit during Sunday School.