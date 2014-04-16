Grundy County Local indictments announced: April 16, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland has announced that on April 16 the grand jury returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Christopher Beyer, 25, of Dwight, was indicted for unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• David Burton, 48, of Coal City, was indicted for aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude a peace officer, a Class 4 felony; and driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• David Duggan, 65, of Marseilles, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony; and for two counts of committing a DUI while under the influence of drugs, both Class 4 felonies.

• Klause-Jorg Elias, 59, of Morris, was indicted for five counts of child pornography, all Class 2 felonies.

• Dwayne Lewis, 33, of Diamond, was indicted for theft of more than $500, a Class 3 felony.

• Ruben Luna, 50, of Bensenville, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• Timothy Norton, 53, of Wilmington, was indicted for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

• Neil Olds, 23, of Morris, was indicted for two counts of forgery, both Class 3 felonies.

• Michelle Santos, 35, of Columbus Junction, Iowa, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony.

• Ronald Scheel, 26, of Gardner, was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Robert Scott III, 20, of Kankakee, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful possession of more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony.

• Kenneth Stiegler, 27, of Morris, was indicted for threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony.