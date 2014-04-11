Grundy County Police reports: April 11, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Grundy County

• Neil E. Olds, 23, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on April 4 on a charge of forgery.

• Alyssa R. Moore, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on April 4 on a failure-to-appear warrant for theft, a Class 3 felony.

• Jose L. Diaz, 30, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on April 5 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was given a May 5 court date.

• Matthew M. Rasheed, 24, of Calumet City, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on April 6 on charges of obstructing identification and driving while license suspended.

Morris

• Brandon Jones, 34, of Mazon, was arrested by Morris police on April 2 on a Kendall County failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with an April 29 court date.

Coal City

• David A. Burton, 48, was arrested by Coal City police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on April 4 on charges of aggravated fleeing/eluding police and driving while license revoked.

Illinois State Police

• Melissa R. Causey, 18, was arrested by state police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on April 6 on a Winnebago County warrant.

Channahon

• Klause-Jorg Elias, 59, homeless, was arrested by Channahon police and booked into the Grundy County Jail April 9 on five counts of child pornography.

David E. Raboin, 76, was arrested by Channahon police April 10 on a Will County warrant for domestic battery. He posted bond and was released.