Cary-Grove OL Trevor Ruhland picks up Notre Dame offer

On his third recruiting visit to Notre Dame, Trevor Ruhland walked down the tunnel that leads from the Irish locker room to the field and slapped the program’s iconic “Play Like A Champion Today” sign.

At the time, he didn't think it could get much better than that.

Saturday, it did.

The Cary-Grove junior offensive lineman picked up a scholarship offer from Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, which proved to be the highlight of Ruhland’s fourth visit to South Bend.

Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestand told Ruhland Saturday morning that Kelly wanted to meet with him after Notre Dame's spring practice ended.

"I think you're going to like the outcome," Hiestand told Ruhland.

Kelly offered Ruhland a full-ride scholarship – his 13th Division I offer overall. It's one, Ruhland said Saturday, that shoots Notre Dame near the top of his list of options. Ruhland also has five Big Ten offers along with others from Kentucky, Cal-Berkeley, Syracuse and Connecticut.

" I don't know if (Notre Dame) is my top school right now, but you can't go wrong with one of the top football programs in the history of America," Ruhland said.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman visited Michigan State on Friday. Ruhland has said that the earliest he would make a choice about where he will play college football would be the end of the school year.