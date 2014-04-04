May 02, 2023
Police reports

By Shaw Local News Network

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

Nicolas P. Hughes, 31, of Joliet, was arrested by Morris police April 3 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a May 5 court date.

Grundy County

Charles J. Headley, 38, listed as homeless, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on April 3 for contempt of court.

• Robert Scott III, 20, of Kankakee, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on April 4 on a charge of possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver. He was given an April 8 court date.

• Lavontae D. Lee, 19, of Kankakee, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on April 4 on a charge of possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver.

Minooka

William W. Joritz Jr., 43, of Minooka, was arrested by Minooka police April 3 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released.

Marseilles

George Hull, 43, of Marseilles, was arrested by Marseilles police April 2 on charges of domestic battery, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

