June 08, 2023
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy CountyBreaking News | Morris Herald-NewsBusiness | Morris Herald-NewsCommunity News | Morris Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Morris Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Morris Herald-NewsEducation | Morris Herald-NewsGovernment | Morris Herald-NewsGrundy CountyLocal News | Morris Herald-NewsLooking Back | Morris Herald-NewsNation & World | Morris Herald-NewsPolice Reports | Morris Herald-NewsRecords | Morris Herald-NewsState News | Morris Herald-News
News - Grundy County

Reward offered for information on Diamond home burglary

By Shaw Local News Network

DIAMOND – A family whose Diamond home was burglarized recently is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction related to the crime against them.

The residents of 775 Laura Lane in Diamond were the victims of a residential burglary that occurred between March 26 and March 30, according to a news release from the Grundy County Sheriff’s department. Several items were taken, including a safe, electronics, jewelry and money.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Detective R.H. Coleman at the Grundy County Sheriff’s department, 815-942-6645.

The reward money is being offered by the family, not the sheriff’s department, according to the release.

Grundy County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois