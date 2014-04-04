Reward offered for information on Diamond home burglary

DIAMOND – A family whose Diamond home was burglarized recently is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction related to the crime against them.

The residents of 775 Laura Lane in Diamond were the victims of a residential burglary that occurred between March 26 and March 30, according to a news release from the Grundy County Sheriff’s department. Several items were taken, including a safe, electronics, jewelry and money.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Detective R.H. Coleman at the Grundy County Sheriff’s department, 815-942-6645.

The reward money is being offered by the family, not the sheriff’s department, according to the release.