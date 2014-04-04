Crimestoppers seeking information for incident

GARDNER – Crimestoppers of Grundy County is seeking information regarding a criminal damage to property incident that occurred at the Gardner Laundromat.

The crime occurred between the late hours of March 22 and the early morning hours of March 23. The Pepsi machine at the location was damaged by unknown offender(s) trying to gain access inside of the machine, according to a Crimestoppers news release.

Callers providing information to the Crimestoppers line at 815-942-9667 will remain anonymous, and rewards up to $5,000 are eligible for information that leads to an arrest and filing of criminal charges on crime occurring in Grundy County.