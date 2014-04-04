June 08, 2023
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy CountyBreaking News | Morris Herald-NewsBusiness | Morris Herald-NewsCommunity News | Morris Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Morris Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Morris Herald-NewsEducation | Morris Herald-NewsGovernment | Morris Herald-NewsGrundy CountyLocal News | Morris Herald-NewsLooking Back | Morris Herald-NewsNation & World | Morris Herald-NewsPolice Reports | Morris Herald-NewsRecords | Morris Herald-NewsState News | Morris Herald-News
News - Grundy County

Crimestoppers seeking information for incident

By Shaw Local News Network

GARDNER – Crimestoppers of Grundy County is seeking information regarding a criminal damage to property incident that occurred at the Gardner Laundromat.

The crime occurred between the late hours of March 22 and the early morning hours of March 23. The Pepsi machine at the location was damaged by unknown offender(s) trying to gain access inside of the machine, according to a Crimestoppers news release.

Callers providing information to the Crimestoppers line at 815-942-9667 will remain anonymous, and rewards up to $5,000 are eligible for information that leads to an arrest and filing of criminal charges on crime occurring in Grundy County.

Grundy County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois