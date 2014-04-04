Grundy County church bulletins: April 3, 2014

Living Water Church of the Nazarene Easter Egg Hunt

MORRIS – Living Water Church of the Nazarene will be hosting its annual Easter Surprise at 9 a.m. April 12. This event will be rain or shine at its new location, 118 E. Jefferson St. in Morris. The hunt is open to infants through sixth-graders, all you need to bring is your basket!

Coal City Community Holy Week Services to be held

COAL CITY -- Coal City United Methodist Church, IgniteChristian Church, First Baptist Church and New Hope Presbyterian Church, all of Coal City, invite the community to join them for special Community Holy Week Worship Services for Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

A Community Maundy Thursday Service will be held at First Baptist Church, located at 4470 E. Route113, at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Rev. Finefield, representative of New Hope Presbyterian Church, will be preaching.

A Community Good Friday Service will be held at Ignite Christian Church, located at 301 S. Broadway, at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 18. Dr. Thomas R. Logsdon, pastor of Coal City United Methodist Church, will be preaching.

Everyone is welcome and invited to attend these special services.

The First Baptist Church of Morris invites you to join them throughout Holy Week

MORRIS -- On Palm Sunday, April 13, First Baptist Church will have an 8 a.m. early service, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and a 10:45 a.m. late service. Following the late service there will be an Easter Egg Hunt on the church grounds for all children.

At 7 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, April 17 they will show Billy Graham's, "My Hope America," with a time for questions, discussion and prayer.

On Good Friday, April 18, you are invited to join them for a very meditative and beautiful time of quiet personal reflection during the hours of 6 and 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 20 you are invited to the following services:

• 8 a.m. early service, 9:30 a.m. Easter breakfast and 10:45 a.m. late service. A nursery will be provided for all of the above. The First Baptist Church is located at 1650 W. Route 6 in Morris.

Holy Week Worship Services at Coal City United Methodist Church

COAL CITY -- The Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, is hosting Holy Week worship services.

At 8 and 10:30 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 13 an Easter Cantata will be performed by the church choir during both services. At 9 a.m. Sunday School for all ages is available. On Easter Sunday, April 20, there will be a 6 a.m. sunrise service, from 6:45 to 10:15 a.m. and an Easter breakfast will be served free of cost. At 8 and 10:30 a.m. are Easter worship services and 9 a.m. Sunday school. An Easter Egg Hunt will be held and the Easter Bunny will visit during Sunday School.

Stavanger Lutheran Church Holy Week Services

Stavanger Lutheran Church, 2904 N. 32nd Road, five miles north of Seneca, invites you to their Holy Week worship services. On Palm Sunday, at 10:30 a.m. April 13 they will gather for worship; 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 17; 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 18; and at 7 and 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 20.

Following the Easter sunrise service breakfast will be served. All are welcome to celebrate the climax of Jesus' life and our new life as the Easter people. For more information call 815-357-6514.

Holy Week Services at Friends In Christ Lutheran Church

MORRIS -- You are invited to attend services at Friends In Christ during Holy Week. Services for Palm Sunday weekend will be Saturday at 5:30 p.m., Sunday at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

During the week, Maundy Thursday Service will be at 7 p.m. with Holy Communion being offered. At this service there will be the stripping of the altar and veiling of the cross. The Good Friday Service will be centered on the Seven Last Words of Christ and will also be at 7 p.m.

The church is located at 180 E. Waverly St. in Morris. All are welcome!

Peace Lutheran Schedules Holy Week Services

MORRIS -- Holy Week will begin with Palm/Passion Sunday, April 13th at 9 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 101 Candlelight Lane, Morris, where we will celebrate Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem and hear the story of the Passion according to Matthew.

At 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 17, we remember how Jesus showed us true servanthood by washing the feet of the disciples, sharing the Lord's Supper and then the Garden of Gethsemane where he prayed. At the end of that service the altar will be stripped by removing all the paraments, the candles and cross. This signifies the cold, barren and seemingly hopeless death of Jesus which we will remember on Good Friday at 7 p.m.

Easter morning, with worship service at 9 a.m., brings the good news; "He is risen!" Christ has conquered death and risen from the tomb!

"All Are Welcome" to join us at any and all of the above services. Peace LC is part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America which practices open communion - all are welcome to receive communion. For more information call 815-942-1010 or visit www.plcmorris.org.

Grace Lutheran Church Lenten Workshop

MORRIS – Grace Lutheran Church will gather for midweek Lenten worship at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evenings through April 9. A light supper will be served beginning at 6 p.m.

These midweek services, under the theme "Lessons from the Passion of Christ" are designed to put our focus on the last days of Jesus' ministry here on earth and all that leads up to Resurrection morning.

Grace Lutheran is located right across from the Morris Municipal Airport, north on Route 47 in Morris.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church Holy Week Services

MORRIS -- Holy Week services for Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St. in Morris, begins Palm Sunday, April 13. Worship begins 9 a.m. and is followed by a pancake breakfast.

Maundy Thursday Holy Communion service is at 6:30 p.m. and their Good Friday service is at 6:30 p.m. This service will focus on Jesus' seven last statements from the cross and includes special music. Easter service is at 9 a.m. April 20 to celebrate the eternal truth that Jesus Christ is not dead, but has risen victorious over the grave and still reigns today. For more information call 815-942-1145.

Sheridan Supper

SHERIDAN -- Sheridan United Methodist Church will serve breakfast for dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 14 at the church, 219 S. Bushnell St. in Sheridan.

Pancakes, sausage links, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, breakfast desserts, milk, juice and coffee will be served.

Donations are appreciated. Carryout and delivery are available. For delivery call 815-496-2021.

Easter Services at Friends In Christ

MORRIS -- On Saturday, April 19, Friends In Christ will have an Easter Vigil at 7 p.m.

On Sunday Victorious Easter Services will be held at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. There will be an Easter Breakfast between services at 9:30 a.m.

All are welcome to celebrate and worship our Risen Lord!

The church is located at 180 E. Waverly St. in Morris.