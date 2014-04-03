June 08, 2023
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy County

Recent Grundy County indictments announced: April 4, 2014

By Shaw Local News Network

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced that on April 2 the grand jury has returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Danielle Anderson, 23, of Coal City, was indicted for the unlawful use of a debit card, a Class 4 felony.

• Woodrow Crow, 21, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony; unlawful possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony; and unlawful possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony.

• David Dooley, 33, of Wilmington, was indicted for aggravated battery to a pregnant woman, a Class 3 felony; and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Timothy Grady, 23, of Gig Harbor, Wash., was indicted for unlawful cannabis trafficking, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; and the unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony.

• Darrell Lobb, 25, of Morris, was indicted for residential burglary, a class 1 felony.

• Joseph Lovera, 44, of Wilmington, was indicted for two counts of unlawful delivery of more than one gram but less than 15 grams of heroin, both class 1 felonies.

• Eugene Marshall, 62, of Minooka, was indicted for theft of more than $500, a class 3 felony.

• Timothy Olson, 32, of Diamond, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a class 4 felony.

LaSalle County Indictments

LaSalle County State’s Attorney Brian Towne released the following indictments from March 25.

• Eric S. Smock, 25, of Marseilles, was indicted for aggravated battery.

Grundy County
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois